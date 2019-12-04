Compliance.ai Adds Key Executives for Sales and Marketing to Further Amplify Growth

Regtech disruptor grows senior team to fuel rapid expansion of regulatory change management solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliance.ai today announced it has made two significant hires to strengthen its executive team bench. Matt Hill has joined Compliance.ai as the vice president of sales, and Julie Craig has been added as the vice president of marketing.



“We are thrilled to bring Julie and Matt onto the team,” said Kayvan Alikhani, CEO and co-founder of Compliance.ai. “Their background leading sales and marketing teams perfectly matches our strategic plans to expand the adoption of our platform, helping compliance professionals better manage the onslaught of regulatory changes.”

Matt brings 14 years of experience within the finance industry, most recently with S&P Global, Inc. where he was responsible for new business development and recurring revenue for its S&P Ratings and Capital IQ platforms.

“I am truly honored to be leading the efforts to expand the adoption of our next generation solution, which is moving the regulation technology industry into the future,” said Matt Hill. “More importantly, I am excited to be joining this team of high quality individuals and market leaders in both technology and compliance.”

Matt Hill will be attending the ABA/ABA Financial Crimes Enforcement Conference (December 7-10 2019 in Washington, D.C.) and will be available to meet in-person with financial services institution executives looking to automate and modernize the tedious and complex regulatory change management process.

Julie Craig brings more than two decades of experience marketing products such as fintech to businesses and directly to consumers. She previously led marketing at AlphaSense, where she successfully catapulted sales of an AI-powered search engine to banks, financial institutions and Fortune 500 firms.

“Compliance teams are faced with an ever increasing volume of legislations to keep track of, and Compliance.ai’s regtech platform helps reduce the risk of missing an important regulatory change,” said Julie Craig. “I’m excited to work with a great team of people and a much-needed, innovative solution to help auditors, legal risk and compliance professionals efficiently manage regulatory change management.”

About Compliance.ai

Compliance.ai is transforming the way highly regulated organizations address compliance risk. Its Modern Regulatory Change Management (RCM) solution empowers banks, financial services and insurance companies to proactively manage the growing volume and velocity of regulatory changes as they occur, and makes it simple to implement the correct steps to remain in compliance. Modern RCM by Compliance.ai delivers relevant content with personalized insights, obligation analysis and risk monitoring. With Compliance.ai, organizations can intelligently assess and mitigate compliance risk, avoid supervisory actions and safeguard their corporate reputations without increasing headcount.

Media Contact:

Jessica Jaffe, Sift Communications, Jessica.Jaffe@siftpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.