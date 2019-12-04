SPR Therapeutics Announces 1000th Sprint PNS Procedure

The SPRINT PNS System is designed to provide sustained pain relief without a permanent implant

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics, Inc. , a leader in neurostimulation technology for pain management, announced today the successful commercial placement of its 1000th SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System for pain. The procedure was performed by Dr. Henry Vucetic to treat shoulder pain due to osteoarthritis. The SPRINT PNS System is the only percutaneous PNS device FDA-cleared for the treatment of both chronic and acute pain, and the only PNS system that does not require permanent implantation.



“The SPRINT PNS system is a minimally invasive and effective treatment option for my pain patients. Many of our patients do not want to take opioids or have a permanent implant, so SPRINT provides a welcome alternative treatment option,” said Dr. Vucetic. “My partner, Dr. Katherine Guran, and I have now treated nearly 50 patients since we started offering SPRINT. The first patient Dr. Guran treated, my father, is now well over a year since his treatment ended and he is still virtually pain free.”

“Hundreds of patients have been treated with SPRINT in our published clinical studies, and to now be providing SPRINT commercially to our interventional pain physician partners and over a thousand commercial patients is such a fulfilling milestone for SPR,” said SPR Therapeutics’ founder and CEO, Maria Bennett. “The SPRINT System is placed in a minimally invasive procedure well suited to help manage shoulder pain, low back pain, and post-operative pain, for example, without opioids. Amidst the opioid crisis SPRINT offers a solution for pain for such a time as this offering hope and health for the millions who suffer chronic and acute pain. With a growing body of evidence demonstrating that long term pain relief may be achieved following our short-term treatment, we are confident that the SPRINT PNS System will continue its growth as a patient and physician-preferred treatment option.”

The SPRINT PNS System is offered at many leading medical institutions throughout the country including the Mayo Clinic, the Cleveland Clinic, Stanford, Carolinas Pain Institute, Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias, MossRehab, Shepherd Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The system is now available in over 20 major U.S. cities. SPRcare offers a reimbursement support service to help patients obtain insurance coverage. Individuals interested in the SPRINT PNS System can visit SprintPNS.com for help finding a physician who offers the procedure.

About SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System is the only percutaneous PNS device that is FDA-cleared for both chronic and acute pain, including post-operative and post-traumatic pain. The SPRINT PNS System leads are placed by a physician during an outpatient procedure without surgery, incisions, tissue destruction or anesthesia, and are connected to a wearable stimulator that delivers stimulation for up to 60 days of treatment, after which the leads are withdrawn. In multiple studies, the SPRINT system has demonstrated significant and sustained pain relief following treatment. Physicians have used the SPRINT system to treat post-amputation pain, inoperable joint pain, lower back pain, nerve injury and post-operative pain following joint replacement (partial listing). For additional information regarding safety and efficacy visit www.SprintPNS.com .

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing non-opioid, minimally invasive treatment options that improve quality of life. The company’s SPRINT technology is the only percutaneous Peripheral Nerve Stimulation (PNS) System FDA-cleared to treat both chronic and acute pain. More information can be found at: www.sprtherapeutics.com .

SPRINT PNS MicroLead The SPRINT MicroLead is constructed using a thin, coiled wire approximately the size of a hair. It is implanted by the physician in an outpatient setting, typically under image-guidance, using a needle-based introducer. The MicroLead delivers mild electrical pulses targeted to a specific peripheral nerve. Dr. Henry Vucetic Dr. Henry Vucetic placed the 1000th SPRINT PNS system to treat shoulder pain.



