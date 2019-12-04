Biothera Pharmaceuticals Phase 2 Triple Negative Breast Cancer Data Selected for Spotlight Session at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

/EIN News/ -- EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that response and clinical benefit data from its Phase 2 study of dectin-1 agonist Imprime PGG in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), in chemo-refractory metastatic triple negative breast cancer patients have been selected for a poster discussion Spotlight Session on December 11 at the 2019 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.



Spotlight Session details:

Presentation title: Response and clinical benefit assessment of the combination of

the dectin-1 agonist imprime PGG and anti-PD-1 pembrolizumab

in chemotherapy-resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer

(TNBC)



Abstract number: 1752



Presentation number: PD1-02



Session title: Immunotherapy in Breast Cancer: New Directions



Date/Time/Location: December 11, 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM CST, Hemisfair Ballroom –

3rd Level, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center





About Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Biothera Pharmaceuticals is a privately held biotechnology company developing Imprime PGG, a novel dectin receptor agonist that reverses tumor-mediated immunosuppression while promoting antigen presentation to drive T cell activation and infiltration into tumors and to enhance clinical benefit from immune checkpoint inhibitors. Biothera Pharmaceuticals is currently developing this platform drug through clinical research collaborations with Merck, Genentech, Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium in cancers that include triple negative breast cancer, advanced melanoma, colorectal cancer and non-small lung cell cancer.

Contact:

Jeremy Graff, Ph.D.

President and Chief Scientific Officer

Biothera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

651-675-0300

jgraff@biothera.com







