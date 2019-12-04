Liquid Media Rolls Out Two Iridion Releases on Steam for PC Gaming

Classic Shooter Game Titles Iridion 3D and Iridion II Set for Release in Retro Reboot Series

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid Media Group Ltd.'s (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) (Nasdaq: YVR) gaming division, through its subsidiary Majesco Entertainment (“Majesco”), today announced the upcoming launch of Iridion 3D and its sequel, Iridion II, December 12, 2019 on Steam for PC. Additional titles in Liquid’s Retro Reboot initiative are slated to be announced as the Company advances ongoing development and launch schedules.



“With the re-release of our two classic Iridion games, Liquid is positioning itself as a player to watch in the fast-growing retro gaming space,” says Daniel Cruz, Chief Financial Officer and Co-Founder of Liquid Media. “Rapid change in the video game industry creates new opportunities. With recent and upcoming services such as Google Stadia and Apple Arcade driving the subscription model, we see tremendous opportunity to monetize retro IP while delivering great stories to gamers.”

Heralded for their boundary-pushing, pre-rendered 3D graphics and soundtracks, the Iridion space fighter shooter games will be available on Steam individually for USD$12.99 or as a package for USD$19.99. In 2000, the year Iridion 3D launched, total revenue for the Global Video Game Industry was USD$43 billion, with PC gaming accounting for USD$9 billion (or 21%); since then the market has more than tripled in size, reaching USD$138.5 billion in 2018. With estimates reaching a possible market size of USD$300 billion by 2025, Liquid continues sees to see the explosive potential for the great intellectual property (IP) in its gaming portfolio, with growing demand for both new and retro titles.

The Iridion franchise* launched with Iridion 3D as one of the premiere titles for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance system in 2001, with estimated combined sales of USD$10 million. It was soon followed by Iridion II in 2003. Both were well received by players and critics, with special praise for the games’ leading-edge visuals, outstanding soundtrack, intelligent shootings system and intuitive interface.

“We look forward to exploring other games in our catalog for future re-release. Iridion 3D and Iridion II will now reach new generations of gamers while giving retro-game-loving consumers an opportunity to play them on contemporary platforms,” says Jesse Sutton, CEO of Majesco Entertainment.

About Iridion 3D and Iridion II

In Iridion 3D, a 3D-style rail shooter video game, Earth is attacked by the alien Iridion, who gains control of much of the planet’s surface and lay mines in orbit and bombs in the Pacific Ocean. The game player is the pilot of the SHN-27 fighter, the last hope for defending Earth from the invasion fleet. The player pilots the ship alone against a swarm of Iridion fighters and natural obstacles. Gameplay takes place on land, in water (the Pacific Ocean), in the stratosphere, and then on the Moon.

The story continues in Iridion II, the scrolling shooter video game, this time in the Iridion’s home galaxy. Set hundreds of years after the events of 3D, the Iridion forces return, attacking human colonies and cutting off communication to Earth. Once again, a solo pilot must take control of the SHN-27, and fight their way through five galaxies to once more save mankind, and thwart the Iridion threat.

*Originally developed by Shinen Entertainment

About Liquid Media Group Ltd.

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: YVR) is an entertainment company with a strong portfolio of content IP spanning creative industries. Originating in Vancouver’s media and entertainment supercluster, Liquid’s mission is to empower storytellers worldwide to develop, produce and distribute content across channels and platforms.

Liquid Media’s leadership team includes Chairman Joshua Jackson (actor / producer, television and film), Chief Financial Officer Daniel Cruz (previously of Canaccord Financial), Managing Director Charlie Brezer (serial entrepreneur), Director Stephen Jackson (Northland Properties) and Board Member Nancy Basi (Executive Director, Vancouver Media & Entertainment Centre). Each brings decades of industry expertise and significant passion to advance the Company’s mission.

