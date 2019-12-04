Exclusive platform updates on the ASCOD, AJAX, Challenger 2, Warrior IFV, PATRIA AMV, & BATCIS at FAVSA 2020

Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness 2020 in London

SMi Reports: Senior experts to present exclusive communication and systems updates at the Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Conference in London, next April

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group’s 5th Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Situational Awareness Conference will commence on the 1st and 2nd April 2020, in London. The conference will delve deeper into the role of industry, inviting technical leads, platform managers and programme directors to share their insights on the latest systems and sub-systems, providing greater awareness of existing capabilities and future requirements.There is just over a week left to save £400 on early bird registrations expiring on 13th December. Register at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr2 The two-day event will be a great chance to hear exclusive communication and systems updates on the following platforms:ASCOD:• Mr Carlos Gil, Director Engineer, ASCOD and Tracked Vehicles, General Dynamics European Land SystemsAJAX:• Dr Andy Lillie, Technology Director, Network & Communications, Mission Systems, General Dynamics Land Systems• Mr John Crozier, Technical Partner Urban Canyon Sixth Sense (UC6S), DSTL, UK MoD• Mr Ian James, Chief Technologist Land Systems, Land & Air Systems, Optronics & Missile Electronics, ThalesCHALLENGER 2 and WARRIOR IFV:• Colonel Jonathan Brooking, Commander HQ Armour Centre, British ArmyPATRIA AMV:• Mr Pasi Niemela, Chief Engineer and Product Manager, Patria LandBATTLEFIELD and TACTICAL CIS (BATCIS):• Lieutenant Colonel John Dagless, Senior Requirements Manager, Battlefield and Tactical CIS (BATCIS), ISS, Joint Forces Command, UK MoDPUMA and LEOPARD 2• Mr Thomas Honke, Indirect Protection, Research & Technology WTD 52, Bundeswehr• Mr Hans-Josef Maas, Armoured Fighting Vehicles, Vetronics Project Leader, Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment and Information Technology, BundeswehrLatest registrations include: Teleplan Globe AS, DE&S, Ultra Electronics and more…The brochure with the two-day agenda and full speaker line-up is available to download at http://www.armouredvehicles-sa.com/einpr2 1st – 2nd April 2020Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UKProudly Sponsored by Galleon Embedded Computing & Lockheed MartinFor delegate enquiries:Please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



