Global Swine Healthcare Market by Products, Diseases & Geography - Forecast to 2024

The global swine health market is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increasing incidence of swine diseases.



China Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MARA) confirmed its first African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in Liaoning Province in 2018, 145 ASF outbreaks detected in 32 Provinces/Autonomous Regions/Municipalities/Special Administrative Region. More than 1,160,000 pigs have been rising investments in R&D activities in the development of novel therapeutics, a growing number of governments initiatives for the prevention of zoonotic diseases, increasing demand for livestock products is expected to propel the global swine health market. culled in an effort to halt the further spread. Additionally, the growing consumption of pork globally.



Key Market Trends



Vaccines are Expected to Lead the Market



Vaccines are comprised of viruses, bacteria or other disease-causing organisms that have been killed or altered. Hence, they cannot cause any disease and boost up immunity. New advanced vaccines have been manufactured, which contains genetically engineered components derived from those disease agents. They are given to pigs, usually by injection, to stimulate an immune response which will protect the pigs against later natural infection with the organism from which the vaccine was derived.



Most of the vaccines stimulate both a humoral response and a cell-mediated response. Vaccines can be live, containing living organisms which will multiply in the pig, or inactivated, containing only killed organisms which will not multiply in the pig. As there is a need for novel vaccines against all the disease-causing pathogens, there is a rapid increase in the R&D expenditure, which drives the vaccine segment to expand its reach to a broad spectrum of diseases.



North America is Expected to Dominate over the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the market due to the rising incidence of swine infections, such as Swine Enteric Coronavirus Diseases (SECD), porcine epidemic diarrhea (PEDv), porcine delta coronavirus (PDCoV), which has caused significant morbidity and mortality, particularly in young piglets.



The virus is endemic in swine populations in North America. In the United States, the Swine Health Protection Act (SHPA) regulates the meat products fed to swine. Compliance with this act ensures that all food waste fed to swine is properly treated to kill disease organisms. Raw meat may transmit numerous infectious or communicable diseases to swine. Over the forecast period, with the rise in the incidence of swine, the US is expected to be a major revenue-generating region for the swine health market.



Competitive Landscape



The market players in the swine health market are involving in various growth strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in 2018 Elanco Animal Health, introduced Prevacent PRRS a modified-live respiratory vaccine for reduction of porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS), respiratory form, in piglets two weeks or older. In May 2019, MSD Animal Health has launched its Porcilis Ery+Parvo+Lepto combination vaccine for pigs.



