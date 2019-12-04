Global STD Diagnostics Markets to 2024 - Implementation of National Screening Programs Spur Industry Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "STD Diagnostics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The major shift from conventional technologies to molecular diagnostics for the diagnosis of STD's is the major breakthrough for the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of STD's globally increases patient awareness through education campaigns and growing government initiatives are anticipated to drive market growth.



According to UNAIDS in 2018, there were 37.9 million [32.7 million-44.0 million] people living with HIV. Furthermore, the increasing population having multiple casual sex partners is also fueling market growth.



Key Market Trends



Gonorrhea to dominate the STD Diagnostics Market



Gonorrhea, caused by Neisseria gonorrhoeae, is the second most common bacterial STI and results in substantial morbidity and economic cost worldwide. It is also known as "the clap". According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, A total of 89,239 cases of gonorrhea were reported by 27 EU/EEA Member States for 2017. The bacteria are mainly found in discharge from the penis and in vaginal fluid. Gonorrhoea is easily passed between people through unprotected vaginal, oral or anal sex. Gonorrhoea can be easily diagnosed by testing a sample of discharge picked up using a swab. Gonorrhea is also diagnosed by physical examination, including pelvic exam in young women, and thorough medical history, plus laboratory testing of cervical, vaginal or penile secretions.



North America holds largest share in Global STD Diagnostics Market



The global sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics market is dominated by North America, owing to the high prevalence of the STD's. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Sexually Transmitted Infections Surveillance Report, the rate of sexually transmitted infections is steadily increasing, with an estimated 1.7 million cases of chlamydia and more than 500,000 cases of gonorrhea in the US in 2017 alone. Additionally, the presence of public healthcare insurance plans is fostering healthcare consciousness amongst people, availability of FDA-approved advanced sexually transmitted disease testing devices, high healthcare expenditure is likely to boost the market growth in North America.



Competitive Landscape



Key players in STD diagnostics market are Abbott Laboratories, MedMira Inc, Qaigen Inc, Cepheid (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Diasorin S.p.A, bioMeriuex, Hologic, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., amongst others. These companies focus on the partnership and product/technology licensing opportunities in the sexually transmitted diseases diagnostics industry. In May 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared two tests "The Aptima Combo 2 Assay (Hologic Inc) and the Xpert CT/NG (Cepheid)" to detect Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae from throat and rectum samples.



