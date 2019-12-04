INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates Whether The Sale Of These Companies Is Fair To Shareholders – CARB, CBPX, TECD, CARO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:



Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARB)

The investigation concerns whether Carbonite and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Carbonite to OpenText for $23.00 per share. If you are a Carbonite shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/carbonite-inc-carb-stock-merger-opentext/ .

Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: CBPX)

The investigation concerns whether Continental Building and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Continental Building to Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Continental Building shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/continental-building-products-inc-cbpx-stock-merger-saint-gobain/ .

Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ: TECD)

The investigation concerns whether Tech Data and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tech Data to an affiliate of funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. for $145.00 per share. If you are a Tech Data shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tech-data-corporation-tecd-stock-merger-apollo/ .

Carolina Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CARO)

The investigation concerns whether Carolina Financial and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Carolina Financial to United Bankshares, Inc. If you are a Carolina Financial shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/carolina-financial-corporation-caro-stock-merger-united-bankshares/ .

On behalf of shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

