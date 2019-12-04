Engage Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations at the American Epilepsy Society’s Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SUMMIT, N.J., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage Therapeutics, Inc ., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an orally inhaled benzodiazepine for the acute termination of an ongoing prolonged focal, generalized or cluster seizure episode in patients who experience breakthrough seizures while on an antiepileptic drug, today announced two poster presentations at the American Epilepsy Society’s Annual Meeting (AES 2019), which is being held Dec. 6-10, at the Baltimore Convention Center.



The posters are:

“A Two-Part, Phase 2b Efficacy Study of Staccato ® Alprazolam Inhaler in Patients with Epilepsy with a Predictable Seizure Pattern: Results from Part 1 and Early Results from Part 2," Poster #: 1.310.

Alprazolam Inhaler in Patients with Epilepsy with a Predictable Seizure Pattern: Results from Part 1 and Early Results from Part 2," Poster #: 1.310. “A Phase 1 Open-Label, Single-Dose, Pharmacokinetic Study Evaluating Staccato® Alprazolam 1 mg Inhaler in Smoker versus Non-Smoker Healthy Adult Participant,” Poster #: 1.299.

Both posters are being presented on Saturday, Dec. 7, from noon to 6 p.m. in the Convention Center, Hall E, on Level 100. Poster authors are scheduled to present from noon to 2 p.m.

About Staccato Alprazolam

Staccato alprazolam is an investigational drug designed to be used as a single-use, epileptic seizure rescue therapy that combines the Staccato delivery technology, which is currently used in a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, with alprazolam, an FDA-approved benzodiazepine. It is a small, easy-to-use, hand-held inhaler device that delivers alprazolam with a single normal breath potentially providing a way for people with epilepsy and their caregivers to stop an ongoing seizure. The Staccato system rapidly vaporizes alprazolam to form aerosol, with particle size designed for deep lung delivery, producing a rapid, systemic effect. In a phase 2a proof-of-concept study, it was demonstrated that Staccato alprazolam delivered the drug deep into the lung and demonstrated rapid suppression of seizure-like (epileptiform) activity in photosensitive patients with epilepsy.

Engage Therapeutics has completed enrollment in the StATES Study ( St accato A lprazolam T erminates E pileptic S eizures - NCT03478982 ), a phase 2b trial designed to evaluate the safety, efficacy and usability of Staccato alprazolam in individuals with epilepsy who have a predictable seizure pattern. Topline data is expected in the first half of 2020.

About Engage Therapeutics, Inc.

Engage Therapeutics is developing Staccato alprazolam for the immediate termination of an ongoing epileptic seizure. The investigational product is in the Rapid Epileptic Seizure Termination (REST) category of products. Engage Therapeutics is based in Summit, N.J. For additional information please see www.engagetherapeutics.com .

Contact:

Mark Theeuwes

mtheeuwes@engagetherapeutics.com



