Draganfly Board Member and Former Whitehouse Chief of Staff and US Secretary of Transportation, Andrew H. Card, Jr., to be Featured on Yahoo Finance

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV”) and the Unmanned Vehicle Systems (“UVS”) space, announced today that Mr. Andy Card, Jr., member of Draganfly’s board of directors, will be featured on Yahoo Finance. Mr. Card, the second longest tenured White House Chief of Staff, has served in senior government roles under three U.S. Presidents. Mr. Card also served as Deputy Chief of Staff and then as a Cabinet Member for President George H.W. Bush, as the 11th Secretary of Transportation.



The segment on Yahoo Finance will feature what is in store for the industry and Draganfly in light of the national security risks with utilizing technology of Chinese-manufactured drones and software, including the recent news that the United States Department of Interior, grounded its entire fleet of UAV and UVS due to such risks.

Andy Card’s segment on Yahoo Finance will air at 9 am EST on Wednesday, December 4th.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (CSE: DFLY; FSE: 3U8) is the creator of quality, cutting-edge, UVS and software that revolutionizes the way people do business. Recognized as being at the forefront of technology for over 21 years, Draganfly is an award-winning, industry-leading manufacturer within the commercial UAV and UVS space, serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections and mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly is a company driven by passion, ingenuity and the need to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to its customers around the world with the goal of saving time, money and lives.

For more information on Draganfly, please visit us at www.draganfly.com . For additional investor information, visit www.thecse.com searching DFLY or visit https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/ searching 3U8.

