ClubCorp Appoints Andrew Lacko Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® announced today the appointment of Andrew Lacko as Chief Financial Officer. Lacko joins ClubCorp from Minneapolis-based Regis Corporation, a publicly traded leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning and operating technology enabled hair salons where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since July 2017.



While at Regis Corporation, in addition to leading the Finance and Revenue Management functions, Lacko helped lead the Company’s multi-faceted strategic transformation and conversion from a company-owned model to a fully franchised, asset-light portfolio of salons. Before joining Regis Corporation, Lacko served as Sr. Vice President of Global Financial Planning and Analysis and Corporate Development at Hertz Global Holdings. Prior to Hertz Global Holdings, Lacko held positions of increasing Financial Planning and Analysis, Corporate Development and Investor Relations responsibilities at First Data Corp., Best Buy, UnitedHealth Group and Northwest Airlines. Lacko holds a Master of Business Administrations and a Bachelor of Science in Business from the University of Minnesota – Carlson School of Management.



"We’re excited to welcome Andrew to ClubCorp as our new CFO," said ClubCorp CEO, David Pillsbury. "Andrew brings extensive experience in finance, corporate FP&A and corporate development to the role. This experience, combined with his proven track record of leading cross-functional transformational efforts and deep knowledge of technology, will be a huge asset to ClubCorp as we look to the future.”

About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. The leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs, city and stadium clubs in North America, ClubCorp is relentless in its pursuit of providing extraordinary experiences, meaningful connections, shared passions and memorable moments for its more than 430,000 members. With approximately 20,000 peak-season employees and a portfolio of over 200 owned or operated golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and stadium clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries, ClubCorp creates communities and a lifestyle through its championship golf courses, work spaces, handcrafted cuisine, resort-style pools, tennis facilities, golf lounges, fitness centers and robust programming.

ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

Andrew Lacko, ClubCorp Chief Financial Officer ClubCorp appoints Andrew Lacko as Chief Financial Officer.



