Securiport Chooses Integrated Biometrics Fingerprint Scanners for Advanced Multimodal Civil Aviation, Border and Threat Assessment Solutions

Deployments anticipated in more than 50 locations globally to enhance traveler safety while combating traveler identity fraud, human trafficking, transnational organized crime and money laundering

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Biometrics (IB), designer and manufacturer of high performance mobile biometric fingerprint sensors, today announced a technical partnership agreement with Securiport, a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, border management, advanced identification, and threat assessment systems.



IB has pioneered the category of mobile biometric identification with its line of lightweight, low-power, FBI-certified fingerprint sensors, widely deployed for border and immigration control, financial services, healthcare, voting, and law enforcement applications around the world. Available as both handheld mobile devices or integrated into fixed systems, IB scanners are currently in use in more than 40 countries.

“We’ve partnered with Integrated Biometrics because their scanners are the gold standard for fast, accurate, FBI-certified fingerprints,” said Sofiane Oumsalem, Test Manager in Quality Assurance, Securiport. “As part of our advanced solutions, the IB product integration will be a strong addition to Securiport’s proprietary technology to combat modern threats including traveler identity fraud, human trafficking, transnational organized crime and money laundering, while improving the experience and safety of travelers and citizens,” said Leandro Olie, Chief Operating Officer, Securiport.

“We’re very enthused about our relationship with Securiport and about their plan to integrate our fingerprint scanners with their electronic gates, kiosks, mobile units, and identification services at more than 50 border points around the world,” said David Gerulski, EVP of Integrated Biometrics. “The fast and detailed image quality our scanners deliver – along with minimal maintenance requirements – makes IB the ideal choice for use at land, air, and maritime borders with high volume passenger flow and challenging environments.”

The Securiport engineering team has also developed a custom UI/UX platform. This platform combines the following technologies: fingerprint capture with advanced individual finger quality assessment and thresholds logic; biometric template progressive aggregation; partial finger validations with recurrent travelers; live feedback on-screen with universal instructions; live hand position and finger pressure for self-serve checkpoints. Simultaneously, the technologies assist in minimizing rejection rates, and maximizing capturing speed for an improved traveler experience at scale.

About Securiport:

Securiport LLC is a global leader in the design and implementation of civil aviation security, border management, immigration control, and threat assessment systems. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, Securiport partners with foreign governments from around the world to provide its proprietary Civil Aviation and Immigration Security Services, a comprehensive security suite with secure biometric recognition, identification of potential security risks, criminal activity, and threat detection. For more about Securiport, visit https://securiport.com/.

About Integrated Biometrics

Integrated Biometrics, LLC designs and manufactures FBI-certified fingerprint sensors for law enforcement, military operations, homeland security, national identity, election validation, social services, and a wide range of commercial applications. The company’s patented light emitting sensor technology enables lightweight scanners that outperform traditional prism-based devices in size, power consumption, portability, and reliability. Identity management solutions providers, government agencies, and corporations around the world rely on Integrated Biometrics’ products to enroll and verify individual identity quickly and accurately, even in remote locations. For more about Integrated Biometrics, visit www.IntegratedBiometrics.com or call (888) 840-8034.

Media Contacts

Anna Klapper

Securiport

+1-202-957-7454

aklapper@securiport.com

David Wright

Integrated Biometrics

+1-408-836-6694

david.wright@integratedbiometrics.com



