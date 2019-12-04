Lift & Co. Adds Adobe Advertising Capabilities to its Cannabis Consumer Insights Platform, Cohesion

Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen will allow for digital cannabis advertising and audience retargeting directly through the Cohesion platform

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lift & Co. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQB: LFCOF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has strengthened the power of its upcoming Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen offering with a license to utilize the Adobe Advertising Cloud demand-side-platform (DSP).



Widely adopted across the digital marketing landscape, Adobe Advertising Cloud’s DSP delivers advertising along multiple media and digital platforms to targeted consumers. Adding Adobe’s DSP to Cohesion, specifically to Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen, will enable Cohesion clients to understand their target consumer segments and their likely purchase habits, and then seamlessly deliver to these segments compliant programmatic advertising and digital media buys, all through the Cohesion platform.

“To date, cannabis companies establishing legacy brands and bringing new products to-market have been unable to leverage robust CPG-like approaches, including actionable consumer insights. Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen is a first-of-its-kind sophisticated tool to reach cannabis consumers and profile their spending,” said Matei Olaru, CEO, Lift & Co. “By adding Adobe, Cohesion clients will benefit from targeted digital advertising capabilities otherwise unavailable in cannabis.”

Launched in September 2019, the Company’s Cohesion platform is already being used by licensed producers across the country. The platform generates proprietary insights by combining millions of consumer and budtender data points accumulated through verified reviews, purchase receipts and brand research on the Lift.co and CannSell platforms.

In November 2019, Lift & Co. announced an industry-first cannabis consumer profiling and segmentation tool, Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen, expected to launch in early 2020. Lift & Co.’s digital retargeting capabilities leveraging the Adobe Advertising Cloud DSP will become available as part of this tool in early 2020. The Company estimates that Cohesion Segmentation - powered by Nielsen clients will be able to increase click-through-rates by over 20% and reduce digital customer acquisition costs by as much as 30%.

About Lift & Co.

Lift & Co. is a publicly traded technology company modernizing the cannabis industry.

