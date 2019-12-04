Myriad’s Prequel™ Prenatal Screen has Superior Sensitivity in Women with High BMI Undergoing Non-Invasive Prenatal Screening

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN, “Myriad” or the “Company”), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that a new study of the Prequel™ Prenatal Screen was published online in the journal Prenatal Diagnosis . The key finding is that Prequel is superior to traditional non-DNA screening for identifying chromosomal abnormalities in pregnant women, including those with high body mass index (BMI). The Prequel Prenatal Screen uses a proprietary whole genome sequencing (WGS) approach to identify chromosomal abnormalities including trisomy 21, trisomy 18 and trisomy 13.



“Approximately 50 percent of pregnant women in the United States have a BMI that can negatively affect the accuracy of NIPS, leading to patient anxiety and more invasive and expensive screening methods. For example, some laboratories using technologies with lower sensitivity require a four percent fetal fraction cutoff that can result in a no call rate of up to 24 percent in women with a high BMI,” said James Goldberg, M.D., board certified maternal fetal medicine specialist, medical geneticist and chief medical officer of Myriad Women’s Health. “In our study, we demonstrated that the Prequel Prenatal Screen delivers accurate results to women irrespective of their body size, race or ethnicity and significantly outperforms NIPS offerings using a four percent fetal fraction cutoff and traditional non-DNA screening methods.”



Specifically, this large study in 58,105 women modeled the clinical performance of the Prequel Prenatal Screen in women with different BMI levels and compared to both traditional non-DNA aneuploidy screening and NIPS technologies with a fetal fraction (FF) cutoff. The results demonstrated that Prequel outperformed traditional screening for identifying chromosomal abnormalities, including T13, T18 and T21 and was a superior screening option for women with high BMI (Graph 1).

To view Graph 1: Prequel Prenatal Screen Is Most Sensitive for Women at All BMI Levels, please visit the following link: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e49dec9-3c9f-46bd-8d38-360c3a64ea4c

“In prior studies, we demonstrated that Prequel is accurate at all FF levels and does not require a FF cutoff like other NIPS offerings. In this study, we showed that Prequel also is accurate in women at all BMI levels and that tests that are required to use a FF cutoff may underperform at higher BMIs compared to both Prequel and non-DNA screens,” said Dr. Goldberg. “Importantly, Prequel maintained high analytical sensitivity across all BMIs, meaning more women will receive an answer the first time they are screened, which may reduce patient anxiety and prevent the need for costly invasive procedures like amniocentesis or chorionic villus sampling and a delay in diagnosis.”



The current BMI study builds on a recently published clinical outcomes study , which demonstrated that Prequel without a fetal-fraction threshold achieves high accuracy and 999 out of every 1,000 women received a result. Importantly, this earlier study also showed that clinical sensitivity and specificity levels observed with Prequel were high and comparable to those reported for the other commercial NIPS offerings that have far higher test no call rates.

About PrequelTM Prenatal Screen

The Myriad Prequel Prenatal Screen is a non-invasive prenatal screen (NIPS) that uses cell-free DNA (cfDNA) to determine if a pregnancy is at an increased risk for chromosome abnormalities, such as Down syndrome. Compared to screening methods which use maternal age, ultrasound and serum screening, Prequel has been shown to be superior than by achieving a lower false-positive rate and false-negative rate than these other methods. Among other NIPS, Prequel has an industry leading test failure rate of 0.1 percent. The Prequel Prenatal Screen can be ordered with the Foresight Carrier Screen and offered to all women, including those with high body mass index, and ovum donor or a twin pregnancy.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading personalized medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five strategic imperatives: build upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

