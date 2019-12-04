Volly CEO Jerry Halbrook receives 2019 HousingWire Vanguard Award

/EIN News/ --

WOBURN, MASS.—December 2, 2019—Volly, an industry-leading provider of SaaS-based Marketing Automation, CRM and POS solutions for banks and mortgage companies, is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Jerry Halbrook is a 2019 HousingWire Vanguard Award winner.

The Vanguard Awards recognize C-level industry professionals and business leaders contributing to the growth of the housing economy and its various sectors, including lending, servicing, investments and real estate. Chosen by HousingWire’s editorial board, the winners are profiled in the December/January issue of the magazine.

“I am deeply honored to be recognized alongside some of the industry’s most well respected leaders,” said Halbrook. “It’s truly an exciting time for mortgage technology and marketing innovations, with so many new ideas and technologies, and I am extremely proud of the role the entire team at Volly has taken in promoting industry-wide innovation and change.”

In November 2018, Halbrook was appointed CEO of Volly. Halbrook began identifying and implementing new strategic initiatives and growth plans with the overarching goal of positioning Volly as the industry’s premier technology leader enhancing the borrower and loan originator experience Since his appointment, Halbrook has guided Volly’s rebranding efforts, overseen the enhancement and integration of numerous key technologies, and increased market share with a differientiating strategy in a crowded industry.

To learn more about HousingWire’s 2018 Vanguard Award winners, visit [LINK].

About Volly

Volly is powering the dream of home ownership through industry-leading technology and dynamic marketing that drives the customer journey. The Volly Platform is a fully integrated, cloud-based Software-as-a-Service platform that combines Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Point of Sale (POS), Marketing Automation and Custom Websites, all integrated with digital and print marketing capabilities and industry-leading creative marketing services. For more information, visit www.MyVolly.com or call (866) 435-7050.

About New Capital Partners

