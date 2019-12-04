Screening the Extended Workforce: First Advantage Webinar to Feature Insights from Gap, The Home Depot and IKEA

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHO:

First Advantage , the global leader in background check and drug screening solutions

WHAT:

Will host “Covering All Your Bases: Screening for the Extended Workforce,” a panel discussion webinar about protecting organizational brand with contract and gig workers.

WHEN:

Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. ET (12:00 p.m. CT/11:00 a.m. MT/10:00 a.m. PT).

WHERE:

To register, click here .

DETAILS:

According to recent research , the “extended workforce” accounts for an estimated 40 percent of today’s labor market, and while many organizations screen full-time employees, what about these other workers?

During “Covering All Your Bases: Screening for the Extended Workforce,” Tammie Moser, senior director, Product Innovation at First Advantage will join Keri Mack of Gap Inc., Michelle Nicols from The Home Depot and Vic Jacinto of IKEA to explore lessons learned about managing contractors, freelancers and gig workers. Based on the panelists’ experiences, attendees will learn about screening practices that help organizations perform background checks on the extended workforce, simplify internal processes through continuous screening and digital badging and, ultimately, save money.

To register for this lively and informative panel discussion, click here .

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contact: Elisabeth Warrick First Advantage 678-710-7298 elisabeth.warrick@fadv.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.