Global Organic Chemicals Market to Rise at a CAGR of 5.67% from 2020-2026 | OGAnalysis

Organic Chemicals Market size and growth during the forecast period 2020-2026

2020 Future of Global Organic Chemicals Market, Size, Share and Trend Analysis Report to 2026- Growth Opportunities, Competition, Forecasts and industry Outlook

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on market drivers and trends, progressing expansion of infrastructures, rapid population growth, and increasing disposable revenues, Organic Chemicals Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during 2020-2026, notes OG Analysis.

The emerging trend of consumption of environment-friendly and organic products drive the organic chemicals market growth. Moreover, intense R&D investments in technology to procure organic raw materials to formulate low VOC chemicals boost organic chemicals market growth over the forecast period. Accordingly, growth in organic end-use industries to drive the organic chemicals market value through the forecast period.

The organic chemicals market overview is based on market segment research and analysis. The natural type segment is set to hold the major market share driven by rising demand for green construction and organic farming.

Development of key end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, textiles, and paper is estimated to boost the demand for organic chemicals. Increasing demand for ethoxylates, especially alcohol-based, for applications such as detergents and cleaners, is expected to offer market growth opportunities for the players.

Amidst emerging market end-users, the Pharmaceuticals segment is set to grow driven by increasing use of organic chemicals for the fruition of effective drugs and organic drug formulations, supported by rising clinical trials and R&D works.

Further, the stringent regulations by FDA, EMA, and other countries’ health authorities force key producers and manufacturers to invest in organic compounds. The rising sales of certified and organic products drive market growth.

Organic Chemicals Market trends and drivers across key regions during 2020-2026

North America holds the major market share owing to the increasing adoption of organic chemicals, stringent government rules for the usage of natural chemicals. Consumption in large-scale across various industries with constant expansion in R&D to create key opportunities for the market growth.

By 2026, it is expected that the global market value of organic fertilizers will increase by approximately 19 billion U.S. dollars. This growth in the consumption of organic fertilizers triggers the organic chemicals market growth. Trends show that agrochemical companies are becoming increasingly involved in organic raw materials for engineering organic fertilizers and herbicides.

Whereas, the active presence of market participants driven by state of the art of eco-friendly production facility in developing regions, Asia Pacific, MiddleEast and Africa drive the organic chemicals market growth and value. Accordingly, a leading chemical producer in India, Balaji Amines, received the environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests & Climate Change, Government of India to set up organic and specialty chemicals manufacturing Unit of capacity 874.2 TPD (tons per day) by investing Rs. 400 crores.

Mergers And Acquisitions are observed by market players to explore market growth opportunities during the forecast term

Business expansions, M&A activities by key players in the Organic Chemicals Market in order to expand product portfolio and gain a competitive edge are observed during the forecast period. For instance, in 2019, Indorama Ventures acquired Huntsman Corporation’s chemical intermediates business for US$ 2.1 billion. In addition, in 2018, CPS Performance Materials Corp. acquired FAR Chemical to provide better-quality products and service aids to customers, opportunities for suppliers.

Further, AkzoNobel expanded its production capacity and upgraded its organic peroxides facility in Mexico.

Key participants of Organic Chemicals Market include TCI America, PPG Industries, BASF SE, AkzoNobel, Dow Chemicals, Reliance Industries, Mangalore Petrochemicals, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.among others.

