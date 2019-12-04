Donohoe Hospitality Services Announces the Appointment of Six General Managers

/EIN News/ -- BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Penny, III, President of Donohoe Hospitality Services, a division of Donohoe, today announced the appointment of six General Managers to the company’s growing portfolio of managed hotels.



Tamara Williams (headshot: http://bit.ly/2LhYZSp ) has been appointed General Manager of the 109 guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Alexandria Old Town, VA. Ms. Williams joined Donohoe Hospitality Services in 1987 and has been a proven committed leader from the start of her career at the Holiday Inn Georgetown. Prior to her new position, Ms. Williams was General Manager of the Hilton Garden Inn, Bethesda MD.





(headshot: ) has been appointed General Manager of the 176 guestroom Michael joined Donohoe Hospitality Services in 2010 as the Food and Beverage Director of the Holiday Inn Capitol. Michael brings more than 20 years of hospitality industry management and excels in growing revenue particularly in food and beverage operations. Elizabeth Brainard (headshot: http://bit.ly/2Oftfhg ) has been appointed General Manager of the new built 156 guestroom Canopy Hotel Baltimore Harbor Point, MD. She joins Donohoe Hospitality Services from the Hotel Revival Baltimore, MD, where she was also General Manager. Ms. Brainard has also held hospitality management positions in Washington D.C., Virginia, and North Carolina. The Canopy Hotel Baltimore Harbor Point is scheduled to open in Spring 2020.





About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders’ 135 year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services’ portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. Donohoe Hospitality Services is approved to manage Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental Hotel Group, Hyatt, and Choice hotel brands. In addition, the Company presently has seven hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, Maryland, Maine and Nevada. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality .

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the outcome to be materially different. In addition, words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, and “intend” indicate a forward-looking statement; however, not all forward-looking statements include these words.

Media Contact: Gayle MacIntyre Global Ink Communications gaylemacintyre@bellsouth.net 404.643.8222



