CP Kelco Announced as Winner of 2019 Fi Innovation Award in Diversity & Inclusion Category

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco , a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, has been named by Food Ingredients Europe (FiE) as the winner of the 2019 Fi Innovation Award in the Diversity & Inclusion category. Innovation Award winners in 11 distinct categories were announced during a December 3 ceremony at the FiE industry conference and exposition in Paris.



Presented to CP Kelco’s Didier Viala, President, and Sophie Moyal, Sr. Vice President of Human Resources, the Fi Innovation Award for Diversity & Inclusion recognizes an organization for creating a work environment that offers equal opportunities for all employees irrespective of gender, race, religious background, sexual orientation and physical or mental ability.

“We are truly thrilled and honored to receive this prestigious award and recognition for our achievements and ongoing work to embrace Diversity & Inclusion across our global organization,” Viala said. “As part of the J.M. Huber Corporation, a family-owned company, we operate each day with Diversity & Inclusion at the heart of our CP Kelco brand—it’s core to how we engage our employees, and it’s critical to how we serve our customers.”

Viala added that innovation and problem-solving with customers come from a culture of inclusion. “We’re able to achieve meaningful engagement by welcoming employees’ and customers’ ideas, then taking the best of them to develop the most effective solutions that meet customers’ needs,” Viala said. “CP Kelco’s launch during FiE of our latest innovative ingredient, NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber, has been the result of being fully committed to inclusion and close collaboration across our cross-functional, cross-cultural global team along with our external partners worldwide.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco employs nearly 2,000 people globally and serves customers in more than 100 countries.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers’ goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.

Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.

. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.

Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understands market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovations, CELLULON Cellulose Liquid (fermentation-derived cellulose) and NUTRAVA™ Citrus Fiber. Learn more at www.cpkelco.com .

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Director, Brand & Marketing Communications

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.