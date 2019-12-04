Commercial Drones Market in Asia Pacific To Register Highest CAGR During 2018-2023

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

The global commercial drones market was valued at about $3.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $7.13 billion at a CAGR of 19.9% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global commercial drones market is expected to grow to $7.13 billion at a rate of around 19.9% through 2022. Commercial drones are being considered by companies that have last-mile delivery as a main business process. The drones will help reduce cost per delivery and delivery time, thus increasing profits. However, safety concerns regarding commercial drones are currently at an all-time high, acting as a restraint to the market.

The commercial drones market (https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-drones-global-market-report) consists of sales of commercial drones. These multi-functional flying devices are used by entities to collect and consolidate data, conduct safety and security checks and inspection. This market mainly comprises of fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones and hybrid wing drones supported by a variety of services and used for a variety of applications.

The global commercial drones market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The commercial drones market is segmented into fixed wing drones, rotary blade drones, and hybrid drones.

By Geography - The global commercial drones is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the Asia-Pacific commercial drones market accounts for the largest share in the global commercial drones market.

Trends In The Commercial Drones Market

Drone leasing is a better offer for most companies seeking to save on drone-related investments. Many entry-level companies that do not have sufficient financial backing can aid themselves with leasing drone-related solutions rather than purchasing them at full price.

Potential Opportunities In The Commercial Drones Market

With continued worldwide expansion activity in military, public safety and critical infrastructure markets, the scope and potential for the global commercial drones market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the market are DJI, Parrot SA, Aerovironment, PrecisionHawk, Draganfly.

