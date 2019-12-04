2019 Manufacturing Research Review: Composite Fabrication Technologies, Pipes for Agricultural & Municipal Sectors, Maritime Engines, Dredging Equipment, Self-healing Materials, and More
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2019 Manufacturing Research Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global manufacturing industry is growing at a healthy rate of 3% over year on year contributing 30% to the global GDP.
New technologies like automation, 3D printing and surge in automobile and electronics production has elevated the manufacturing industry up to a higher level. The ability to 3D print metal materials is one of the most exciting ongoing development in the field of additive manufacturing. Metal 3D printing process uses no tooling, is almost fully automated, and adds rather than removes material to allow for more optimized geometries. This makes metal 3D printing especially suitable for parts that might be traditionally very difficult or expensive to manufacture, including legacy parts, line automation tools, and functional cast prototypes manufacturing.
Moreover, 3D printing and advanced self-healing material markets are influencing manufacturing processes to advance in automotive, defense and aerospace industries. Increasing motor vehicle production across the globe, presents huge opportunities for the global self-healing material market in the automotive segment. This is attributed to the fact that self-healing materials decrease wear, friction and energy consumption and enhance fuel savings. Correspondingly, this helps substantially reduce CO2 emissions.
The trend of increasing motor vehicle manufacturing is expected to continue till 2024. This is attributed to significant research and development spending in the automotive sector. For instance, according to International Republican Institute (IRI), the top 156 companies focused on automobiles and parts invested $133.39 billion (107.8 billion) in the research and development of automobiles in 2015. Hence, the trend of increasing motor vehicle production is considered one of the crucial factors in calculating market revenues through 2024.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Foreword
Chapter 2 Composite Fabrication Technologies: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG054A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definitions
- Composite Manufacturing Processes
- End-Use Sectors and Applications
- Geographical Segments
- Market Summary
Chapter 3 Pipes for Agricultural and Municipal Sectors: Global Markets to 2023 (MFG064A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Piping Industry Overview
- Historical Perspective
- The Pipe Industry
Chapter 4 Maritime Engines: Global Markets and Technologies to 2024 (MFG060A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Maritime and Marine Engines
- Summary of Maritime Engine Technologies and Applications Considered
- Maritime Engines: A Brief History
- Maritime Engine Technologies and Capacities
- Applications
- Fuel Source
- Critical Regulatory Considerations
Chapter 5 Dredging Equipment: Global Markets and Technologies (MFG061A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- What is Dredging?
- What is a Dredger?
- Summary of Dredge Technologies and Applications Considered
- Dredges: A Brief History
- Dredge Technologies and Capacities
- Applications
- Regulatory Considerations
Chapter 6 Global Self-healing Material Market (MFG073A)
- Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market and Technology Background
- Introduction
- Market Potential
- Investment Analysis
- Regulatory Framework and Compliances
- Innovations and Advancements
- Market Trends
- Industry Growth Drivers
Chapter 7 Global Markets for 3D Printing (MFG074A)
- Introduction
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of the Report
- Intended Audience
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- 3D Printing: Market Overview
- Definition
- Basic Principles
- History of 3D Printing
- Advantages and Limitations of 3D Printing versus Traditional Manufacturing
- 3D Printing End Users and Applications
- Global Market Size and Composition, 2018-2024
Chapter 8 Automotive Components: A Research Outlook (MFG069A)
- Introduction
- Study Background
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing the Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology and Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Introduction
- Automotive Industry Outlook
- Current Trends in the Automotive Component Industry
- Upcoming Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4i5659
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.