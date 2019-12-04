World Precipitated Silica Market Overview 2016-2025 with Profiles of 48 Major Companies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precipitated Silica - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Precipitated silica offers several advantages in the production of tires compared to its counterpart carbon black. It improves tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and yields a lower rolling resistance and better-wet grip at equal wear resistance than carbon black. In the tire industry, both conventional and highly dispersible precipitated silicas are used.



Highly dispersible precipitated silica is used in tires due to its better dispersibility making it better reinforcing filler in tires than conventional precipitated silica. In response to the burgeoning demand from the tire industry for precipitated silica, several industry players such as Evonik, Solvay, and PPG Industries have ramped their production capacities in the recent past.



Asia-Pacific is the largest region for the global precipitated silica market with a 56.2% share in 2019, followed by Europe with 25.3%. The region is also forecasted to lead the growth of the global precipitated silica market at a 2019 to 2025 CAGR of 7.6% to reach 2.3 million metric tons by 2025.



Research Findings & Coverage

The market for Precipitated Silica is explored in this study with respect to major applications

The study exclusively analyzes the market size of Precipitated Silica in each major region/country globally for the analysis period

Performance of Highly Dispersible Silica Surpasses Conventional Precipitated Silica

Silica Producers Expand Capacities in Response to Demand from the Tire Industry

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs, and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 48

The industry guide includes the contact details for 70 companies

Product Outline

The report analyzes the market for the key applications of Precipitated Silica including:

Tire Rubber

Non-tire Rubber

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Plastics

Chemicals

Agriculture & Animal Feed

Food & Beverages

Paints, Coatings & Inks

Paper & Textiles

Adhesives & Sealants

Other Precipitated Silica

Analysis Period, Units and Growth Rates

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Precipitated Silica market for the period 2016-2025 in terms of volume in Metric Tons and Value in US$ and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2019 through 2025



Key Topics Covered



PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. INTRODUCTION

Market Trends and Drivers

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Specialty Silicas or Synthetic Amorphous Silicas

1.1.1.1 Physical and Chemical Properties of Specialty Silicas

1.1.1.2 Purity

1.1.1.3 Particle size

1.1.2 Manufacturing Processes for Specialty Silicas

1.1.2.1 Thermal Process

1.1.2.2 Wet Process

1.1.3 Precipitated Silica

1.1.3.1 Applications of Precipitated Silica

1.1.3.1.1 Tires

1.1.3.1.2 Non-tire rubber

1.1.3.1.3 Food Products

1.1.3.1.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.1.3.1.5 Plastics

1.1.3.1.6 Chemicals

1.1.3.1.7 Agriculture & Animal Feed

1.1.3.1.8 Paints, Coatings & Inks

1.1.3.1.9 Paper & Textiles

1.1.3.1.10 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.3.1.11 Other Applications



2. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (China)

Industrias Quimicas del Ebro, S.A. (IQE Group) (Spain)

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

PQ Corporation (United States)

Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan)

W.R. Grace & Co. (United States)

3. KEY BUSINESS AND PRODUCT TRENDS

Evonik Introduced New Precipitated Silica Grades for Polymer Films

RV Technologies Partners with Tricentris for the Transformation of Used Glass to Precipitated Silica

Evonik Introduced New SIPERNAT Precipitated Silica Grades for use in Cosmetics

Evonik's ULTRASIL 9100 GR for Use in Truck and Bus Tires

Expansion of Madhu Silica's Precipitated Silica Production Capacity

Launch of Evonik's ACEMATT 3400 for High-Transparency clear Coatings and Soft-Touch Coatings with Smooth Surfaces

Evonik Opens a New Precipitated Silica Production Plant in South Carolina

New Precipitated Silica Production Plant Opened by Industrias Qumicas del Ebro

Expansion of Evonik's Precipitated Silica Production Capacity in Turkey

Allied Silica's Precipitated Silica Business Acquired by Tata Chemicals

Launch of Evonik's ULTRASIL 7800 GR for Large SUV and High Mileage All-Season Tires

Evonik Industries Takeover Silica Business of Huber Engineered Materials

Grace to Takeover Dental Silica and Defoamer Product Ranges from Evonik

Launch of Solvay's New Premium SW Highly Dispersible Silica

Evonik Introduces a New Functional Additive to Substitute Microplastics in Cosmetics

US DOE to Offer Funds to PPG for developing AGILON Silica-based Performance Fillers

Solvay's New Gunsan Plant is Now Ready to Produce Highly Dispersible Silica

Start of Production in Evonik's New Precipitated Silica Plant in Brazil

PPG Expands Precipitated Silica Production Capacity at Delfzijl Plant

Solvay to add 10,000 Metric Tons of Silica Capacity to its Plant in Chicago Heights, Illinois

US DOE Offers Funds to Support Joint Project of PPG with Bridgestone for Developing Fuel-Efficient Tires for Trucks and Buses

Expansion of PPG's Precipitated Silica Capacity at Louisiana Production Plant

4. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Global Precipitated Silica Market Overview by Application

4.1.1 Precipitated Silica Application Market Overview by Global Region

4.1.1.1 Tire Rubber

4.1.1.2 Non-tire Rubber

4.1.1.3 Personal Care & Cosmetics

4.1.1.4 Plastics

4.1.1.5 Chemicals

4.1.1.6 Agriculture & Animal Feed

4.1.1.7 Food & Beverages

4.1.1.8 Paints, Coatings & Inks

4.1.1.9 Paper & Textiles

4.1.1.10 Adhesives & Sealants

4.1.1.11 Other Applications



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Global Precipitated Silica Market Overview by Geographic Region



REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW



5. NORTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Applied Material Solutions, Inc. (United States)

Evonik Corporation (United States)

PPG Industries, Inc. (United States)

PQ Corporation (United States)

Solvay USA Inc. (United States)

W.R. Grace & Co. (United States)

EUROPE



Major Market Players

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Grace GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Industrias Quimicas del Ebro, S.A. (IQE Group) (Spain)

JSC "Bashkir Soda Company" (Russia)

PPG Industries Chemicals B.V. (The Netherlands)

Solvay SA (Belgium)

7. ASIA-PACIFIC



Major Market Players

Anten Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Brisil (India)

Dalian Fuchang Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

DSL. Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Evonik Specialty Silica India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Evonik United Silica (Siam) Ltd. (Thailand)

Evonik Wellink Silica (Nanping) Co., Ltd. (China)

Fujian Sanming Tongsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Fujian Sanming Zhengyuan Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Fujian Zhengsheng Inorganic Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Glassven Yangzhong Silicas and Chemicals J.V. Ltd. (China)

Gujarat Multi Gas Base Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. (China)

Insilco Limited (India)

Iota Silicone Oil (Anhui) Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangxi Blackcat Carbon Black Co., Ltd. (China)

Jinsha Precipitated Silica Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

LongXing Chemical Stock Co., Ltd. (China)

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd. (India)

MLA Group of Industries (India)

Oriental Silicas Corporation (Taiwan)

Quechen Silicon Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Sanming Fengrun Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanxi Tond Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay Fine Chemical Additives (Qingdao) Co., Ltd. (China)

Solvay Silica Korea Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Speciality Silica Private Limited (India)

Supersil Chemicals (I) Pvt. Ltd (India)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Tosoh Silica Corporation (Japan)

W. R. Grace Specialty Chemicals (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Malaysia)

Wuxi Hengcheng Silicon Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

8. SOUTH AMERICA



Major Market Players

Evonik Brasil Ltda. (Brazil)

Glassven C.A. (Venezuela)

Rhodia Brasil Ltda (Brazil)

Rhodia Silices De Venezuela C.A. (Venezuela)

9. REST OF WORLD

9.1 Rest of World Precipitated Silica Market Overview by Application

9.2 Egesil Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. (Turkey) - A Major Market Player

