Global Wind Power Industry Report 2019 with Historic Analysis from 2010 and Forecasts to 2030 - Global Wind Power Investment Set to Reach $98.9 Billion by 2030
The report provides a clear overview of and detailed insight into the global wind power market. It explains the key drivers and challenges affecting the market and provides data covering historic and forecast market size, installed capacity and generation globally, and in ten key wind power markets - The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain, UK, South Africa, China, India, and Australia.
Report Scope
- Market study at global level and for ten key countries The US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, Spain, UK, South Africa, China, India, and Australia.
- Coverage of the key growth drivers and challenges related to each country's wind power market, and the market's influence on the environment and the country's economy.
- Historic (2010-2018) and forecast data (2019-2030) for cumulative and annual installed wind power capacity.
- Annual average turbine size in each country during 2010-2018 for each year.
- Manufacture, and imports and exports of turbines in each country.
- Market drivers and restraints for each of the ten key countries.
Reasons to Buy
The report will allow you to:
- Facilitate decision-making by providing historical and forecast data in the wind power sector
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the wind power market
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Maximize potential in the growth of the wind power market
- Identify key partners and business-development avenues
- Respond to business structure, strategy, and prospects
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Auctions to Boost Wind Power Capacity Additions
2.2 Global Wind Power Investment Set to Reach $98.9 Billion By 2030
2.3 Asia-Pacific - The Largest Regional Wind Power Market in 2018
2.4 China Is the Largest Market In Terms Of Wind Electricity Generation
2.5 Offshore Wind Market will Continue to Gain Momentum during the Forecast Period
3 Introduction
3.1 Wind Power, Technology Definition
3.2 Wind Power, Technology Overview
3.3 Wind Turbine and Components
3.4 Wind Power, Value Chain
3.5 the Publisher Report Guidance
4 Wind Power Market, Global
4.1 Wind Power Market, Global, Overview
4.2 Wind Power Market, Global, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
4.3 Wind Power Market, Global, Power Generation, 2010-2030
4.4 Wind Power Market, Global, Key Trends
4.5 Wind Power Market, Global, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030
4.6 Wind Power Market, Global, Influences on Economy and Environment
4.7 Wind Power Market, Global, Market Size ($bn)
4.8 Wind Power Market, Global, Manufacture and Trade
5 Wind Power Market, US
5.1 Wind Power Market, US, Overview
5.2 Wind Power Market, US, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030
5.3 Wind Power Market, US, Power Generation, 2010-2030
5.4 Wind Power Market, US, Drivers and Restraints
5.5 Wind Power Market, US, Average Turbine Size, 2010-2030
5.6 Wind Power Market, US, Influences on Economy and Environment
5.7 Wind Power Market, US, Market Size ($bn), 2010-2030
5.8 Wind Power Market, US, Manufacture and Trade
6 Wind Power Market, Canada
7 Wind Power Market, Brazil
8 Wind Power Market, Germany
9 Wind Power Market, Spain
10 Wind Power Market, UK
11 Wind Power Market, South Africa
12 Wind Power Market, China
13 Wind Power Market, India
14 Wind Power Market, Australia
Companies Mentioned
- Vestas
- Xinjiang Goldwind
- Siemens Gamesa
- General Electric
- Envision
- Enercon
- China Ming Yang
- Nordex
- Wobben
- Senvion
- MHI Vestas
- Guodian United
- Shanghai Electric
- Suzlon
- Inox Wind
- Regen Powertech
- Wind World
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/74nin6
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
