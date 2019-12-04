Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report 2020 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more
A new market study, titled “Global Mobile Phone Accessories Market Report and 2020 Outlook”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile Phone Accessories Market
This report studies the mobile phone accessories market. Cell phone accessories include any hardware that is not integral to the operation of a mobile smartphone as designed by the manufacturer. The growth of the market is hindered by the high demand for low-priced accessories. Lack of brand awareness and poor economic conditions in under-developed countries are hampering the growth of the market. The market growth of the mobile phone accessories is also hindered by the presence of intense competition from the local players which offers the competitive prices to the customers due to the low cost. Moreover, the availability of counterfeit mobile phone accessories in the global market and the lower adoption of smartphones in the rural areas are the major factors that are hindering the growth of the market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, with more consumers opting for these products, especially in India and China. Additionally, rural smartphone users are not engaged in the purchase of mobile phone accessories which in turn, is dampening the growth of global mobile phone accessories market.
This report focuses on Mobile Phone Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Mobile Phone Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan. At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Panasonic Corporation
Sennheiser Electronic
Sony Corporation
Samsung Electronics
Apple
Bose Corporation
Plantronics
Energizer Holdings
JVC Kenwood Corporation.
BYD Electronic
Philips
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Segment by Type
Battery
Headphone/Earphone
Portable Speaker
Charger
Memory Card
Segment by Application
Aftermarket
OEMs
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
