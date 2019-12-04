Organic Baby Formula Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Organic Baby Formula Market Professional Survey Report 2019” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Organic Baby Formula are made with ingredients that are substantially natural and healthier than the normal baby formula. These products contribute to the greater health of the baby and are also easily digestible. Organic Baby Formula is also said to be a good substitute to mother's milk. This helps mothers that have difficulty lactating provide the next best nourishment available out there for their infants.

While traditional baby formula contains harmful ingredients like GMO (Genetically Modified Organism) and corn syrup, organic baby formula contains natural ingredients like cow milk and goat milk.

Thus, chemical products in baby formula and the threats it poses to baby health has helped organic baby formula see a huge growth in sales in the market. Parents are dumping the usual baby formula and moving to organic baby formula in the droves. The fact that organic baby formula ingredients have large similarities with breast milk only substantiates its widespread use.

For example, some very popular baby formula products have DHA and ARA (Fatty Acids) in them that help the child’s eye and brain development. Lactose which is present in breast milk is substituted with lactose present in cow’s milk. It also has a very healthy amount of vitamins and minerals that is vital for the baby. All this has led to greater demand than supply. However, baby formula companies are stepping up the pace in production of organic baby formula.

Increased awareness of the harmful effects of the typical baby formula products and also an increased awareness of healthy organic baby formula products have led companies to invest heavily in distribution channels, eco-friendly farming technology etc. This has in turn helped boost the growth of organic baby food products in the market.

Apart from the above mentioned factors that contributed to growth, other factors that add on, are the increasing number of working women and the growth of nuclear families.

Segmentation:

Globally the organic baby food market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the LAMEA (Latin America Middle East and African countries). Major consumption trends indicated that 2016 was dominated by Europe, followed by the Asia Pacific.

The Organic Baby Formula market is segmented into two parts based on the type of the product and their applications. The product types are segmented into three, namely, cow milk, goat milk and others.

Regional overview:

The regions covered are North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and the rest of Europe), China, Japan and India.

Premium Price of Organic Baby Formula:

Organic Baby Formula has prices that differ substantially from typical food products. In fact Baby Food has a 20% to 30% hike in prices when compared to conventional food products. There are substantial price differences in the typical organic baby formula and the organic baby formula too. For example a 25.7 ounce container of traditional baby formula costs $23.5 while the organic baby formula container would costs $27.50

Government Regulations:

The United States Department of Agriculture is the major entity in the US involved in maintain safe standards in the production of organic food. It makes sure that all rules are adhered to and additives, pesticides and fertilizers are strictly prohibited

