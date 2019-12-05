Mildred D. Muhammad, Award-Winning Global Keynote Speaker, Launches An E-Course For A Core Market of Speakers

Mildred D. Muhammad

The ex-wife of the DC Sniper, a Certified Consultant with the U.S. Department of Justice-Victims of Crime, addresses speakers of abuse, health and wellness

My formula is proven. I crafted it for myself and have taught others in their journey to become professional speakers. I am excited to now launch my e-course - "Public Speaking…Simplified!” — Mildred D. Muhammad

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mildred D. Muhammad launches the online course, "Public Speaking…Simplified!" Mildred's goal is to educate survivors of crime, survivors of health issues, and others intentional about living a healthier lifestyle, on how to become the professional speakers they desire to be.The core objective of Mildred's curriculum is professional and personal development. It offers a fresh approach to educate, inspire and empower those who desire to heal others without feeling triggers, flashbacks, victimized and criticized for their choices.Mildred D. Muhammad is the Founder and CEO of F.O.C.U.S. LLC - Firm Outcomes Create Undeniable Success. She is an Award-Winning Global Keynote Speaker and International Expert Speaker for the U.S. Department of State, a Certified Consultant with the U.S. Department of Justice for the Office on Victims of Crime and a Certified Domestic Violence Advocate. As the former spouse of John Allen Muhammad, the DC Sniper, Mildred has been called upon as a CNN Contributor for domestic violence issues. She is a survivor in one of the world's most notorious cases of domestic abuse and international child kidnapping; now described as a phenomenon. Law enforcement stated Mildred was his "target." The prosecutor's theory was John was killing innocent people to cover up her murder so he could come in as the grieving father to gain custody of their children.Mildred is a 5-time Author, and is sought-after by government agencies, U.S. Military, law enforcement, both colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, and embassies, globally, to share her story of resilience, terror, and work in advocacy. She has transitioned through her process of healing and shares her story with the world without feeling rejected, judged or victim-blamed.Professional speaking is a billion-dollar industry. Topics relating to sales, technology, business and leadership are the most successful for many expert speakers. However, Mildred's formula used to obtain financial gain in topics relating to abuse, health and wellness, is unique.To register for "Public Speaking…Simplified!," click here. ###ABOUT Mildred D. Muhammad - an Award-Winning Global Keynote Speaker, Educator, Trainer and Certified Professional/Personal Development Coach. She is a mother of 3. Since 2005, she has advanced domestic abuse/violence awareness, PTSD, suicide as she shares her story with corporations, police departments, military installations, government agencies, nonprofit organizations and communities across the globe. Mildred Muhammad was recently interviewed by Dr. Mehmet Oz on The Dr. Oz Show. He is quoted as saying [to Mildred] "you're a very great Orator." Air date is scheduled for December 10, 2019. Mildred's publications include "I’m Still Standing: Crawling Out of the Darkness Into The Light" (2017) and "Scared Silent: A Memoir" (2009). For more information, subscribe to her podcast, and to purchase books, visit www.MildredMuhammad.com . Sizzle reel - http://bit.ly/2IcE9AM | Social Media - Twitter & Instagram @MildredMuhammad and Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/MildredDMuhammad/



