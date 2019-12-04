Laser Cutting Machines Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

A laser cutting machine is a machine that is used for cutting the specific materials with the help of lasers. The beam of the laser is directed towards the material that is needed to be cut down, which is either burned, melted, or vaporized by the jet of gas emitted by the sharp laser beam. The laser cutting machine delivers proper and high-quality surface finishing. Some of the lasers that are used in the laser cutting machine are Co2 laser, neodymium yttrium-aluminium-garnet (Nd-YAG), and neodymium (Nd).

The industrial laser cutting machine can be classified into three different types based on their structure and functions. These three types of laser cutting machines are-

Flying optical system: This laser cutting machine contains a cutting head with a laser beam and a stationary table. The cutting head can move in both horizontal directions.

Moving materials: These laser cutting machines have a stationary moving head and a cutting material under it. This laser requires a few aspects of optics and also a moving workpiece.

Hybrid: These laser cutting machines have a table that can move in a single direction (x-axis) and its head moves in the y-axis.

According to the global laser cutting machine market analysis, in the next five years, the laser cutting machine market is expected to grow with a CAGR of about 10.0% in terms of global market size and revenue. The global value of the laser cutting machine market will reach US$5287.8 million by the year 2024 from US$3608.9 million in the year 2019. The report further has segmented the global laser cutting machine market on the basis of regions, applications, and product types. To be precise, the report will provide the interested stakeholders and readers with a detailed overview of revenue and sales of the key players of the global laser cutting machine market.

Market Segmentation

The market segmentation of the laser cutting machine market globally and regionally has been done on the basis of product types, applications, and regions. According to the study of the local and international markets, the major product types covered in the laser cutting machine market report include-

Fibre laser cutting machine

YAG laser cutting machine

CO2 laser cutting machine

Laser cutting machine market has been further segmented on the basis of applications. The major application segments covered in the laser cutting machine market report include-

Non-metal materials cutter

Metal materials cutter

The report further segments the market based on the well-established and emerging market opponents and provides detailed knowledge on some of the major laser cutting machine manufacturers and sellers operating at the regional and global levels. The report further provides information on the market share, value, volume, and market competition in the global laser cutting machine market.

Regional Overview

The report on the global laser cutting machine market further provides information on how the regional market for the laser cutting machine has been segmented. The report highlights growth prospects, present market trends, and the contribution of manufacturers in the laser cutting machine market. The regions and the countries that are involved in the study of laser cutting machine markets are the United States, America, Mexico, China, Korea, Japan, Canada, India, APAC, Brazil, Australia, Southeast Asia, France, Europe, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Egypt, Turkey, Israel, Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and South Africa. Further, the report throws light on laser cutting machine submarkets in the specific key regions and countries.

Industry News

Trumpf Group, an international company famous for its laser cutting machine had an increase in sales even though there were several orders which were declined. In the financial year 2018/19, there was a rise in the sale by 6.1% and the order was decreased by 3.1%. The Trumpf Group has reported that they had a tough time in maintaining their value in the laser technology and machine tools business.

