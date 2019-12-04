ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Elements of Program Management

/EIN News/ -- Duluth, GA, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers ADM113: Elements of Program Management as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users December 1-31, 2019.

Program directors bring a wealth of experience and professionalism to their positions. Some come to the job with a deep interest in early childhood development and a dream of giving every child a proper “head start.” Others may be more focused on the entrepreneurial aspects of the job, inspired above all by the goal of building a successful small business. And some directors may find their calling in the day-to-day managerial tasks, such as maintaining safety and health requirements, curriculum planning, and staff development. While successful directors bring their own interests and specialties to the job, they must also be competent in multiple areas. This course is designed to provide an overview of all the facets of program management.

While the director may leave the “nuts and bolts” of curriculum and assessment to someone else, they must nevertheless possess enough knowledge and experience to evaluate the staff′s understanding of childhood development. Similarly, a director needs to be competent in the areas of finance and budgeting. However, there may also be a staff accountant. While the accountant keeps the records and does the “number crunching,” the director still needs to be able to supervise the accountant and understand how the budget works.

The basic competency areas for a typical director are as follows:

Early Childhood Education

Curriculum Development

Budgeting

Accounting

Marketing and Public Relations

Staff Development

Laws and Regulations (pertaining to child care and small business)

Family Involvement

Facility Management

Above all, the director must provide solid leadership and perform these duties in keeping with a clear vision and philosophy. Everything the director does should serve a purpose, as defined in the program’s goals and mission statement. If an educator is new to the profession, they may feel a little overwhelmed by all the director’s responsibilities. If they are an experienced early childhood education professional, then they are accustomed to having to “wear many hats,” but perhaps they may have realized that they have strengths and weaknesses in certain areas.

This course explains the components of managing a successful early childhood education program. Upon successful completion of this course, students should be able to identify the components that are needed for quality programs and strategies for ensuring that these elements are in place and maintained at all times. Participants will also learn about accreditation processes and quality reports, marketing tools, improving public relations, and promoting positive relationships with families as well as gain an understanding of the details involved in program planning, marketing, public relations, budgeting, and working with boards.

“A director completing this course will have a better understanding of what is involved in running the day to day operations of an early childhood program,” says Maria C. Taylor, President of CCEI. “A director will also better understand how relationships with parents and the community can have an impact on the overall program.”

ADM113: Elements of Program Management is a two-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.2 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

ChildCare Education Institute®, a division of Excelligence Learning Corporation, provides high-quality, distance education certificates and child care training programs in an array of child care settings, including preschool centers, family child care, prekindergarten classrooms, nanny care, online daycare training and more. Over 150 English and Spanish child care training courses are available online to meet licensing, recognition program, and Head Start Requirements. CCEI also has online certification programs that provide the coursework requirement for national credentials including the CDA, Director and Early Childhood Credentials. CCEI, a Council for Professional Recognition CDA Gold Standard™ training provider, is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), is recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) and is accredited as an Authorized Provider by the International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET).

