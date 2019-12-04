Terry Bascher, Hired As VP of Operations for RealManage Dallas-Fort Worth

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RealManage is pleased to announce the hiring of Terry Bascher as the Vice President of Operations for the Dallas-Fort Worth market.



Terry has over 25 year's business leadership service within the hospitality and community management industries. Her background encompasses being an executive leader and consultant for 20 years serving private clubs, resorts, and golf operations, specializing in revenue growth and customer service excellence.



Before joining the RealManage family, she served as senior vice president of management for six years providing direction and leadership to community managers, directors, and boards, including new developments and established associations. Ms. Bascher has also authored articles on customer service and marketing for The Boardroom and Club Management Magazines and served as a Speaker/Trainer for Crittenden, The Professional Marketing Association and Club Manager's Association of America.



Rolando Coronado, DFW Senior Vice President, states, "I am so excited to announce the addition of Terry Bascher to the RealManage family. She is a talented leader who has a wealth of experience in the community management industry. I fully expect her to hit the ground running as our new Vice President of Operations, exceeding our client's expectations and serving our associates in the Dallas-Ft Worth market."



About RealManage

RealManage is an HOA management company that for over 30 years has helped community associations thrive. RealManage manages hundreds of community associations in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities.

To learn more about RealManage, visit realmanage.com.

Amanda Causey RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.