ADERA Acts Against Climate Change with Use of SmartWood™

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The operation and construction of buildings, specifically those made of concrete and steel, on average rank as one of the largest carbon-emitting factors impacting our communities, contributing to nearly 40% of total direct and indirect CO2 emissions. At the same time, wood is a plentiful and renewable resource in Canada and the only material that stores carbon dioxide, removing it from the atmosphere. With climate change at a global tipping point and society focusing on the irreversible effects of this catastrophe, the need for decarbonizing solutions has never been greater.



As a leader in sustainability, Adera has actively spearheaded the fight against climate change and remains committed to helping reduce harmful emissions by building healthier, quality homes for generations to come. Adera has long harnessed the advantages of building with wood, both in its raw form, and as an engineered material with a modernized application to design tall, beautiful, and fire-safe buildings. This year, Adera combined years of innovation, engineering, and experience, announcing a proprietary mass timber material known as SmartWood™.

SmartWood™ leverages the technology and benefits of Cross-Laminated Timber (CLT) to further build on innovation in energy, safety, and sound efficiency with all the benefits of Adera’s QuietHome™. SmartWood™ is Adera’s way of building homes for the future, created from an unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and a better way of homebuilding. SmartWood™ is manufactured with wood exclusively harvested from sustainably managed forests within the province.

“The creation and use of SmartWood™ address the biggest issue we face as an industry,” says Eric Andreasen, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Adera. “The use of SmartWood™ impacts two of the highest contributing areas of CO2 emissions. First in offsetting emissions during construction, using sustainable and locally sourced material. Then by producing a beautiful, strong, and energy-efficient structure that is carbon sequestering.”

Adera is committed to be the world’s best multi-family mass timber builder. An Adera SmartWood™ building produces less than one-third of the global warming impact of a concrete or steel structure of the same size. In a SmartWood™ building, carbon is sequestered for decades – if not centuries – and adds a critical decarbonizing component that few buildings today can offer. In an industry where concrete dominates, Adera has pledged to be a leader in working towards a net-zero emissions goal and being an advocate in the sector amongst other builders, architects, policymakers, financial institutions, and governments, challenging them to further adopt the advantages of SmartWood™ technology.

We believe that the little things matter; that an appreciation for how we live is the foundation of why we Live West Coast. At Adera, we know that the environment, family and communities are inextricably linked, and we all have the responsibility of building a better future. In order to provide a secure future for our families, our customers and those who make our community whole, we are committed to finding better ways to build. To learn more, visit Adera.com.

Driven by innovation, SmartWood™ is our way of building homes for the future. As steel was the preferred material of the 1800s, concrete the 1900s, SmartWood™, is the health-conscious material of the 21st century. As industry leaders through our use of cross-laminated timber (CLT), our approach to SmartWood™ was created from our unwavering commitment to innovation and a better way of homebuilding.













