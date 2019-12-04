Advantest to Feature Latest Test Solutions for 5G, Automotive and IoT Applications at SEMICON Japan 2019

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) will exhibit a wide variety of its latest products and solutions at SEMICON Japan 2019 on December 11-13 at Tokyo Big Sight. Advantest’s exhibit will address the test challenges of advanced ICs that make 5G communication a reality and accelerate the development of other cutting-edge applications, from AI/machine learning and smart manufacturing to smart cities.



“This year’s product showcase will highlight our continuous efforts to contribute to the evolving semiconductor industry by expanding and enriching test and measurement solutions,” said Judy Davies, Advantest’s vice president of global marketing communications. “By reinforcing our core businesses and pioneering new activities, we will keep adding customer value across the semiconductor supply chain.”

Product Displays

In Advantest’s booth #2969 in West Hall 1, new product highlights will include the V93000 Wave Scale Millimeter solution, the industry’s first integrated and modular multi-site millimeter-wave (mmWave) ATE test solution to cost-effectively test 5G-NR mmWave devices up to 70 GHz; two new modules and a test head compatible with the T2000 series test platform, designed to enhance test coverage, enable higher parallelism and reduce the cost of test for system-on-chip (SoC) devices used in automobiles; the MPT3000ARC, the industry’s first test platform to combine thermal-control capability with high throughput, enabling extreme thermal testing of solid-state drives (SSDs) including PCIe Gen 4; and SoC system-level test solutions from Advantest Test Solutions (ATS).



Other products and solutions to be featured through product demonstrations and digital graphic presentations include the EVA100 measurement system with HVI (high-voltage VI source and measurement) modules that extend the platform’s range to include high-power ICs used in large-volume consumer applications; T5800-series memory testers providing end-to-end test solutions from wafer-level to final test; the T5503HS2 system, the only tester of its kind to evaluate the advanced features of next-generation, high-speed LPDDR5 and DDR5 memory ICs; the B6700 product family of burn-in memory testers, designed to boost parallel testing capacity and lower the cost of test for NAND flash devices; a variety of remotely operable test handlers, enabling device and data handling from engineering labs to production test floors; an array of software tools and services to improve overall productivity and test quality by creating a test cell solution complete with handler and tester; the E3650, a high-end MVM-SEM® for measuring next-generation photomasks; the F7000 e-beam lithography tool for the 1X-nm technology node; and financing services including refurbished equipment and leasing.



Company experts will be on site to answer attendees’ questions about the latest test technologies and best practices.

Sponsorships and Presentations

In addition to exhibiting, Advantest is a gold sponsor of this year’s SEMICON Japan including sponsorship of the Presidents Reception networking event in Reception Hall A in the Conference Tower on the evening of December 11 and the SEMI Technology Symposium (STS) to be held in Rooms 101 and 102 in the Conference Tower on December 11-13. During the STS Test Session on December 11, Hajime Sugimura, AI architect with Advantest’s Applied Research & Venture Team Japan Laboratory, will present his paper on “Artificial Intelligence for Super Efficiency and Yield Improvement in Semiconductor Mass Production Testing.”



Advantest also is the sole sponsor of the SMART Transportation Forum in the Atrium in West Hall on December 12. In the first session, executives from Intel and Denso will discuss automated driving, which is essential for the development of the imminent Mobility as a Service (MaaS) society. Following a luncheon with welcoming remarks by Advantest president and CEO Yoshiaki Yoshida, the program’s second session will feature speakers from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Bell Helicopter and Subaru discussing the latest technologies being applied to establish flying vehicles as new means of traveling, transporting goods and resolving traffic congestion.



Also on December 12, Kosuke Ikeda, research engineer on Advantest’s Applied Research & Venture Team, will participate in a SMART Workforce panel discussion on “Challenges for Young Engineers” in the SEMICON Japan Arena (Atrium, West Hall).

