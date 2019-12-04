Men’s Body Wash Market 2019: Global Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Body wash is liquid soap that offers one-time use. It is hygienic, mostly made from petroleum and retains fragrance better than any bar soap. It makes a wonderful cleaning agent and comes with no saponified oil. Even though bar soaps are very popular and used widely, body washes are slowly gaining significance as better alternatives to the traditional soaps. They are also easy to store and can be used in desired quantities. Men’s body wash market to be particular, is growing like never before owing to the increased beauty consciousness of men in the recent times. They are now giving increased importance to grooming and want to try out new products and brands, fueling the men’s body wash market.

Given the global rising temperatures and increased skin issues due to environmental pollution and several other reasons, the demand for men’s body wash is increasing at a rapid pace. Until a few years back, body washes, shampoos and other grooming products were targeted only at women, given their natural inclination towards aesthetic appeal however, of late, the new generation of men does not want to lag behind; they buy grooming products more often and are ready to shell out a few extra dollars for hygiene and personal preferences. All these factors have positively impacted the men’s body wash market.

Men are increasingly becoming mindful of their skin, beauty and overall appeal. They are buying body washes made from Coconut oil, Shea butter and Olive Oil which are natural ingredients and highly beneficial for the skin health; these ingredients fight body odor, sweat and dirt, providing a ‘fresh’ feel to the user. Furthermore, factors such as availability of numerous brands and online sales channels have fueled the men’s body wash market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

L’Oreal

Johnson & Johnson

P&G

Unilever

Shiseido

L’Occitane

Segmentation

The men’s body wash market can be segmented based on:

Type: Oily Skin, Dry Skin, Mixed Skin and Others

The dry skin and oily skin segments have been performing consistently over the past few years. They are expected to perform even better and bring huge revenues in the future since there is a growing awareness about the skin health among men, both adults and teens.

Application: Online and Offline Sales

Offline sales dominated in 2019 but online sales have been growing at an astonishing CAGR.

Regional Overview

North America has held the largest men’s body wash market share in 2019 due to the presence of a number of manufacturers in this region. Men here also have increased disposable incomes and realize the importance of staying healthy and handsome. Europe follows closely where fashion and grooming receive special significance. Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are growing economies where men are being influenced by big brands and grooming products.

Latest Industry News

Industry experts and key players have been carrying out R&D in order to create ‘Totally Natural’ men’s body washes that offer complete protection to the skin. While the dominant companies have already come up with a few natural grooming products, efforts are on to make body washes entirely herbal.

