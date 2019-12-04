Autogas Global Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Autogas is the most common term used for liquefied petroleum gas or commonly known as the LPG. The liquefied petroleum gas is mostly used as a fuel for the internal combustion engines in the vehicles and as well as in the stationary applications like the generators. The liquefied petroleum gas is a mixture of the Propane and the Butane. Autogas is primarily used in the form of a "green" fuel due to its properties of reducing the amount of CO2 or Carbon Dioxide when used exhaust emissions to almost around 15% when compared with petrol.

A considerable amount of 2.3 kg of carbon dioxide is emitted when 1 liter of petrol is burnt. But when compared with petrol, the same amount of Autogas i.e., 1.33 liter of it due to the low density of the Autogas helps in the production of the lower level of carbon dioxide of 2 kg. In addition to that, the Carbon Monoxide content also gets reduced to 30% when compared with petrol and Nitric Oxide by 50%.

Autogas is the third most used automotive fuel in the world, which is approximately 16 million of the 600 million passenger cars that are powered by the user of the fuel. This represents less than 3% of the total global market share. An Approximation of half of all the Autogas fueled passenger vehicles are in the five largest markets of the world that includes in the ascending order of Australia, Italy, Poland, South Korea, and Turkey.

Market Segmentation of the Global Autogas Market

The Global Autogas Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Propane – The Propane is an alkane of three-carbon, which has the molecular formula of C₃H₈. The Propane is a gas at the standard temperature and pressure but can be compressible to the transportable liquids.

Butane – The Butane is an organic compound and has four-carbon alkane. The Butane remains at the gaseous state at the room temperature and the atmospheric pressure.

Major Geographical Regions of the Autogas Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Autogas includes the countries like the Canada, the United States of America, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, , Japan, Indonesia, India, South Korea Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Autogas is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.1% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which was more than the anticipated value of the year 2025 of 359.32 Billion USD. The Global Market of Autogas was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018 with revenue of 277.93 Billion USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Autogas is termed as 2019 - 2025.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Autogas

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Autogas

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

5 Autogas Regional Market Analysis

6 Autogas Segment Market Analysis (by Type)

7 Autogas Segment Market Analysis (by Application)

8 Autogas Major Manufacturers Analysis

9 Development Trend of Analysis of Autogas Market

10.1 Marketing Channel

11 Market Dynamics

12 Conclusion

13 Appendix

……Continued

