Veterinary Imaging Global Market Is Expected To Grow With A CAGR Of 6.6% In Forecast Period 2019-2026

Veterinary Imaging Market - 2019-2026

Market Overview: veterinary imaging

The global veterinary imaging market size was valued at USD 1.86 billion of every 2016 and is relied upon to develop at a CAGR of 6.6% during the figure time frame. Increase popular for veterinary diagnostics is required to fuel the interest as these devices are primarily utilized for maladies finding.

The market for veterinary diagnostic imaging is expected to grow over the forecast period owing to the significant rise in the adoption of animals, including dogs and cats as the favorite companions of human beings, as well as cattle and swine for various commercial purposes. The developed countries have the leading position in companion animal-ownership, owing to several factors, like favorable economic condition, among others. As reported in 2017, by the ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), every year, around 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide. In the United States, out of those animals, approximately 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats. ASPCA also estimated that 3.2 million shelter animals are adopted as pets each year; among which, around 1.6 million are dogs and the rest 1.6 million are cats. The emerging markets, such as China and India, are also experiencing fast growth in animal adoption, along with general awareness about animal health. The large livestock population in India is one of the key factor which is contributing to this market’s growth. The rise in both companion and livestock animal adoption, along with the increased animal health expenditure, indirectly generates a rise in demand for proper diagnostic imaging for various diseases that can affect these animals, which is further expected to propel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Top Key Players:

GE Healthcare

Agfa- Gevaert

Excelsior Union Limited

Onex Corporation

Esaote

Canon

IDEXX Laboratories

VCA

Hitachi

BCF Technology

Siemens

Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

MinXray

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Developing consumption on animal health and pet protection are relied upon to contribute to increasing interest. Moreover, developing companion animal fragment because of high appropriation of pets and an increase in the number of vet practitioners around the globe are relied upon to propel the interest for these frameworks over the following years.

The instruments fragment accounted for the largest market share because of their developing interest. Imaging instruments are fundamental devices required inferable from which reception of these instruments is relied upon to increase over the gauge time frame. These instruments help in the identification of infections, cracks, and hemorrhages in animals. The interest in these instruments is foreseen to increase inferable from their increased affectability and low cost of activities.

Radiography frameworks held a predominant offer starting in 2016. Vet practitioners look for digital radiography frameworks for whole-body imaging. Increasing mindfulness about dental consideration increases the interest for a redid digital scanner for taking high-resolution dental images, which is foreseen to fuel the development.

Digital hardware has numerous advantages over traditional radiography X-beam frameworks as they help in lessening labor cost, time, and increasing net revenues of market players. These related advantages are ascribing toward its higher interest.

Veterinary Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) are foreseen to observe lucrative CAGR attributable to the high appropriation of these frameworks in clinical settings. Increasing interest for frameworks with image sharing and data storage capabilities is contributing toward the section share. To address imaging issues of veterinarians, companies are concentrating on the development of cutting edge undertaking image seeing solutions.

The small companion animals portion commanded in 2016 because of increased appropriation of pets as there has been increasing proof of people getting constructive health profits by their pets. Developing companion proprietorship has increased the interest for highly precise and successful symptomatic solutions, which is relied upon to propel the interest for imaging frameworks in the coming years.

According to the American Pet Products Association, in 2016, approximately 35% of the households in the U.S. had felines and 44% had hounds. Around 85.8 million felines and 78 million mutts are claimed in the U.S. alone and this number is foreseen to increase over the figure time frame. Also, the increase in willingness to pay for pet health and availability of cost-compelling indicative solutions are variables contributing to the predominance of this portion.

The large animal section is relied upon to observe enduring development as the interest for indicative imaging is increasing. Moreover, interest for noninvasive obtrusive analytic imaging frameworks coupled with an increase in the number of veterinary practitioners is a portion of the variables contributing to the section share.

The other section includes extraordinary animals and oceanic species. This portion held smaller offer as an appropriation of these animals is lesser as compared to different sorts. Radiography, ultrasound, and CT imaging are a portion of the significant modalities utilized in the analysis of fascinating pets. Utilization of fitting radiographic projections, radiographic gear, and film-screen combinations upgrade analytic results.

Orthopedic and traumatology applications accounted for the largest income share. Increase in wounds among animals, developing an interest for precise symptomatic solutions, and availability of animal consideration facilities are contributing to the predominance of this fragment starting at 2016.



Table of Content: Veterinary Imaging Market 2026

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …

