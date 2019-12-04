MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE ANNOUNCES REPAIR TO THE WEST MAUI DITCH

/EIN News/ -- KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (“MLP”) (NYSE: MLP) today announced that major repairs of the West Maui ditch system are underway to restore the damage caused by Hurricanes Lane and Olivia in late 2018.



The water from the ditch is used by the County of Maui Water Treatment Facility, Kapalua Water Company, Ltd., and various residents and farmers for drinking, irrigation, and fire suppression. The damage caused by the hurricanes resulted in irregular and inconsistent water availability to the users due to the extensive flooding and damage to a critical control gate.

As part of the restoration process, a full assessment of the ditch system was completed by MLP’s engineers and third-party contractors during the summer. The proposed repair work will cover two phases. The scope will include fixing the inoperable intake structure and sluice gate, clearing of landslide sediment and debris, and repairs to the bridge, landing zone, access roads, and the siphons. Due to the extent of the damage, the repair efforts will take three months to complete and will require significant mobilization, coordination and participations from all the users. The anticipated completion date of this two-phased project is March 31, 2020.

About MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. (NYSE:MLP)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. is a landholding and operating company. The Company’s segments include Real Estate, which consists of land planning and entitlement, development and sales activities of its landholdings on Maui; Leasing, which includes residential, resort, agricultural, commercial, and industrial land and property leases, licensing of its registered trademarks and trade names, and stewardship and conservation efforts; Utilities, which includes the operations of its Hawaii Public Utilities Commission-regulated subsidiaries, including Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd., and Resort Amenities, which includes the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private, non-equity club providing its members special programs, access and other privileges at certain of the amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres on the land of Maui on which it operates the Kapalua Resort community.

