Air Dryer Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Air Dryer is one of the unique types of filter systems that have been specifically designed for the removal of the water that has been inherited in the form of compressed air. The process of the compressing of air helps in the raising of the temperature and the concentrates of the atmospheric contaminants that primarily include the water vapor. At the same time, the compressed air remains at an elevated temperature and 100% relative humidity.

As the compressed air from the Air Dryer cools down, the condensation of the water vapor takes place in the hoses, tanks, pipes, and tools that are downstream from the compressor. The Water vapor is removed from the compressed air for preventing the condensation from occurring and for preventing moisture from interfering into the sensitive industrial processes. The condensed water in the air stream and the presence of excessive liquid are capable of the extreme damaging of the equipment, tools, and methods that rely entirely on the compressed air.

The corrosion in the tanks and pipelines can be caused due to the water. The Air Dryer emulsifies with the grease that is used in the cylinders, washes out the lubricating oils from the pneumatic tools. It also helps in the fog painting of the surfaces and the clump blasting of the media. The primary function of the Air Dryer is to remove the unwanted water with the help of the compressed air generated.

Key Players of Global Air Dryer Market =>

• Atlascopco

• Fusheng

• SMC

• Pneumatech

• Aircel

• Parker

• Van Air

• Gardner Denver,Inc.

• BEKO

• Quincy

• CompAir

• Star Compare

• Fscurtis

• Zeks

Market Segmentation of Global Air Dryer Market

The Global Air Dryer Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Desiccant Dryer – The primary work of a Desiccant Dryer is the removal of water vapors from the compressed air.

Refrigerated Dryer – The Refrigerated Dryer is a segment of the compressed air dryer that is used for the drying of the compressed air.

Membrane Dryer – The Membrane Dryer helps in the removal of the various contaminants from the existing compressed air system and helps in the lowering of both the dew point and the relative humidity at the same time.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Air Dryer Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Air Dryer includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Air Dryer is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2024 of 1.3 Billion USD. The Global Market of Air Dryer was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Air Dryer termed as 2020 – 2024.

Major Key Points of Global Air Dryer Market

• Chapter 1 About the Air Dryer Industry

• Chapter 2 World Market Competition Landscape

• Chapter 3 World Air Dryer Market share

• Chapter 4 Supply Chain Analysis

• Chapter 5 Company Profiles

• Chapter 6 Globalisation & Trade

• Chapter 7 Distributors and Customers

• Chapter 8 Import, Export, Consumption and Consumption Value by Major Countries

• Chapter 9 World Air Dryer Market Forecast through 2024

• Chapter 10 Key success factors and Market Overview



