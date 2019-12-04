Pet Food Ingredients Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

Introduction

Global Pet Food Ingredients Market

Dogs, cats, fishes, birds and other animals, birds and reptiles that can be domesticated fall under the ‘pet’ category. Pets do not fare well when fed the regular human diet that is rich in carbohydrates and trans-fat. Depending on what kind of pet is domesticated, the food requirements of the same vary. This is the basis of the pet food ingredients market. This market includes different types of ingredients that are in demand to create pet food and the types of these ingredients used.

Pet domestication is a term that involves treating a pet like a family member and giving it love and attention. The number of families that have one or multiple pets has increased drastically in the last few decades. All these people look out for packed pet food and this drives the global pet food ingredients market. Pet nutrition is another recently developed term and pet owners are aware of the nutritional needs of their pets. This, along with available disposable income, creates increased demand in specialty pet food.

This global pet food ingredients market gives an overall analysis of the market’s positioning and its growth in the years to come. The forecasted period in this study is between 2018 and 2025. The market positioning, market drivers, opportunities and restraints, production values and product prices are all compared and discussed and results are published in easy-to-grasp charts and tables. This report has the advantage of publishing critical insider information about the market’s scope that is unavailable elsewhere.

Key Players of Global Pet Food Ingredients Market =>

Koninklijke DSM N.V., J.M Smucker, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Ro-quette Frères, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients Inc., Cargill Inc., and DowDuPont Inc.

Market Segmentation

Based on the types of pet food ingredients, the market is divided into vegetables, fruits, meat and meat based products, cereals, fats and oils, additives and others. The detailed demand of each of these ingredients and their production capacity is explained in the report. When it comes to dominance, the meat and meat products will top the chart and this will be followed by cereals. Meat is a rich source of proteins and different vitamins and iron and this is the reason why pet owners will prefer meat ingredients in the food packs. Based on the source, synthetic, plant based and animal based products are discussed in the report.

Regional Analysis

North America shows an increasing adoption for pets and hence will be a dominant player in the market in the forecasted period. The changing family structure and the acceptance of pets as family members both make countries like the USA and Canada top regions for the demand for pet food ingredients. Asia pacific region including countries like China and India will be the fastest growing amongst the different areas considered. The growing economy and the high dog adoption rates in these countries will trigger the need for products from this market.

Industry News

In November 2019, Khee San Bhd, a leading Malaysian business that produces candies and sweets announced its plans to buy out Wah Kong Corp. Sdn Bhd’s pet food division. The fast growing pet food industry is making this deal lucrative for Khee San Bhd.



