PBN Boat Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

PBN stands for Pyrolytic Boron Nitride. PBN boats are made in a specially designed reaction chamber at a temperature of 1800C under a pressure of less than 1 Torr, which makes it amazingly durable. PBNs are released as either moulded form or as a thin layer which can further be taken into other forms. Boats made of PBN are completely non-toxic, durable, high compositional homogeneity, highly pure and could be easily adjusted based on its thickness. These boats have high tensile strength and can easily sustain high pressure and temperature. Due to its laminar structure, PBN boats are has a high degree of anisotropy and conductivity makes it a very good semiconductor which is widely used globally.

Key Players of Global PBN Boat Market =>

• JunSun Tech(TW)

• Shin-Etsu MicroSi(US)

• BEIJING BOYU SEMICONDUCTOR(CN)

• Yuwang(CN)

• TAEWON SCIENTIFIC CO., LTD. (TASCO)

The global PBN boat market is expected to behold high growth because of the material used to manufacture it. The material is could stand high pressure and temperature and almost breakable. PBN boats have an excellent strength even at high temperature. Due to being resistant to oxidation, these boats are totally suitable for spending long time water because of which these are going to be in very high demand. This is expected to be a major driver in global PBN boat market. The PBN boats are completely thermal resistant which increases the application of boats that it could carry a range of products which are supposed to stay too hot or too cold.

In addition to that, the PBN boats have minimal chemically reactive, stable, and non-toxic. Because of these features, the boat could be used to carry the products which are highly reactive. The impurities in PBN boats are almost non-detectable. The reaction with the metal, glass, and III-V compounds due to which it increases the application of boats and this may boom the market globally. In developed economies, due to increasing leisure time and the growing number of people who love outdoor activities especially, the market is expected to witness a huge growth in forecasted years.

Market Segmentation

The global PBN boat market is segmented based on its type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as 6cc to 10cc, 10cc to 40 cc and 40cc & above. Due to the multi-use of the boats between 10cc to 40cc is expected to dominate the market. At the same time, PBN boats for 40cc and above, are also anticipated to have good demand. Based on its application, the market is segmented as Semiconductor and others. The semiconductor is projected to dictate the market due to its wide application worldwide.

Regional segmentation

Based on the region, the entire market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Due to people being leisure-centric and with disposable income, North America is expected to dominate the global market. Europe is supposed to contribute a high share in the market because of its geography and sea-based business. Asia Pacific countries are anticipated to have good growth for PBN boats due to its wide application and durability.

