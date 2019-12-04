iSIGN Media Announces the Resignation of a Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. (“iSIGN” or “Company”) (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile proximity marketing and public security alert solutions announced that Mr. Alex Romanov has resigned from the Company’s Board of Directors effective December 2, 2019.



Mr. Romanov will be remaining in his position as President and will continue to work closely with iSIGN’s resellers and prospective clients as iSIGN moves towards achieving ongoing revenues.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN, a Canadian company based in Toronto, Ontario is a data-focused, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in the areas of location-based security alert messaging and proximity marketing utilizing Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables the delivery of messages to mobile devices in proximity, with real-time reporting and analytics on a variety of metrics. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, MTREX Networks, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

