Nucleus195 announces addition of Fundamental Research Corporation, Vicki Bryan’s Bond Angle & Curation Corp

STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nucleus195 research marketplace continues to grow with the addition of Fundamental Research Corporation, Vicki Bryan’s Bond Angle & Curation Corp.They are just a few of the names that have joined the growing list of providers on the platform. Through Nucleus195, professional and retail investors have access to more than 30,000 pieces of investment research from around the globe and across multiple asset classes.“Fundamental Research Corp is excited to work with Nucleus195 to keep innovating in the research space,” says Brian Tang, Founder, and President of Fundamental Research Corp. “Nucleus195 is an extremely forward-thinking group that is constantly looking for ways to deliver research in innovative ways and looking to add value to all partnerships.”Since launching with 9 content providers in September 2018 that number has grown to 65 providers and is changing weekly. Nucleus195 provides easy access to world-class global investment research.“The platform has evolved significantly over the last 12 months and we are excited about the announcements we will be releasing in the coming weeks and months. Some of our institutional users have had a sneak preview of what is coming and are excited to start using it.” said co-founder Mehdi Sunderji. “2020 is going to be a big year for us and our clients as we announce more partnerships and roll out technology that our team has been working hard on this year.”# # #About Nucleus195Nucleus195 provides a single access point to the best and most valuable investment ideas and market intelligence from broker-dealers, independent research houses, and research boutiques around the globe. There’s no better platform for gaining knowledge, information, and unique insights for making investment decisions. For all participants, Nucleus195 delivers a fair, efficient, consumption-based, and fully transparent environment for the buying and selling of investment research. Successful investing is not easy but finding the investment research you need should be. For more information, please visit www.nucleus195.com



