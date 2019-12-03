PROJECT Teams Up With Maurizio Donadi to Launch “DENIM ROOM”

/EIN News/ -- Launching in 2020, this innovative event platform will be focused on the evolution and celebration of premium denim for both men and women

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To usher the denim evolution forward, Maurizio Donadi, Co-Founder and Creative Lead at Atelier & Repairs has been named DENIM ROOM’s official Brand Ambassador and Creative Director. Maurizio brings over 30 years of strategic management experience working in the fashion and lifestyle industries. In 2015, Maurizio co-founded Atelier & Repairs, the famed creative studio and global initiative with a commitment to fix, improve, recreate, and up-cycle what already exists, within the apparel and textile industries.

DENIM ROOM utilizes PROJECT’s core tenets of community, education, media, and experience, as its foundational basis through which Maurizio will commission a full suite of content programming and activations. Leveraging his professional insights, industry partnerships, and artistic panache, DENIM ROOM will feature denim’s most talented minds and creatives discussing trailblazing and distinctly denim topics pertinent to a global fashion interest and the denim community at large. In tandem, Rivet Magazine will be partnering with DENIM ROOM for exclusive coverage and additional content, such as The Rivet Awards.

“For 2020, PROJECT has given me the opportunity, from ideation to execution, to work on DENIM ROOM. This space is meant to inspire, provoke, disrupt, and build a new way of looking at the denim industry, with creativity and a profound sense of responsibility,” shared Maurizio in a recent comment on his new creative collaboration.

From Men’s President Lizette Chin, DENIM ROOM, will feature, “premium to advanced to artisanal denim brands. It will be a collaboration of heritage and next-generation men’s and dual-gender brands that are pushing the denim world forward through responsibility, creativity, and innovation. DENIM ROOM will attract both men’s and women’s retailers through rigorous dual-gender retail marketing campaigns and well-positioned show floor promotions.”

At the upcoming PROJECT New York event, DENIM ROOM will divulge a preview of the partnership, the full unveil will take place at PROJECT Las Vegas. PROJECT New York takes place January 19-21, 2020 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, PROJECT Las Vegas takes place during MAGIC February 5-7, 2020 at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. To learn more, visit www.projectfashionevents.com .

PRESS CONTACT I Sara Vaughn, sara.vaughn@informa.com, 212.600.3106

About PROJECT | Held in New York and Las Vegas, PROJECT hosts the most influential and comprehensive menswear market events, gathering domestic and international buyers, innovative brands, influential media, and industry protagonists. Through this fusion of community, education, media, and experiences, PROJECT propels the next season’s top trends, generates global awareness, and ultimately, drives commerce. For more information, please visit www.projectfashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets | Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20973fdc-b418-409d-86e5-fc8e410d8f6c

Photo of Maurizio Donadi Co-Founder and Creative Lead at Atelier & Repairs



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.