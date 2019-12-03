ITIAH Angels For Learning Launches with a Mission to Transform Lives

itiahangels.org Transforming Lives: itiahangels.org

Beauty & Cosmetic Professionals to Lead New Non-Profits Beauty Project Workshop in Kenya in January

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ITIAH Angels for Learning, a non-profit association dedicated to providing educational tools to impoverished communities launched with an actionable plan to transform children and adult women lives in underserved areas of the world.

With inspiration derived from the Sisters of St. Joseph whose missionary activities brought them from France to regions around the globe with the sole intent of education, ITIAH Angels For Learning harnesses this pioneer spirit as it embarks upon unique initiatives with key objectives that inspire learning, empowerment, and self-sufficiency. To achieve this, key initiatives have been identified, including:

• Cosmetic science workshop and beauty products development

• Beauty and glamour sessions

• Entrepreneurship seminars that can provide business opportunities and sources of income

• STEM programs which focus on robotics for children

“This organization is rooted in action. While our mission is aggressive, our approach is one student, one school, one country at a time. Taking baby steps has allowed us to make great strides with successful beauty project missions already accomplished in Haiti and Panama – even before the official launch of ITIAH Angels!” said Marie Thadal, ITIAH Angels For Learning brainchild.

While education and reaching children in impoverished regions is a core initiative, beauty projects that focused on cosmetic science and product development have allowed the organization to facilitate this while also providing hands-on business experience to women in these same regions.

“Using my 20+ years of business experience in cosmetic chemistry, formulation was the likely path I chose in successfully executing the first mission projects. We created workshops and glamour sessions that empowered women in their communities to formulate using locally sourced ingredients – we literally created business opportunities for them in their own homes and backyards,” stated Marie Thadal. “These business workshops allowed for educational programs that focused on robotics for the community’s children. We truly are accomplishing our dual-fold mission with these endeavors.”

The next ITIAH Angels Beauty Project mission is scheduled for January 2020 to Nairobi, Kenya, Africa. Using local ingredients, professionals from the beauty and cosmetics industry will teach women how to make sustainable skin care products that can be sold in the marketplace. Lilian Kerongo, born in Kenya, and a Senior Scientist at Clorox Burt’s Bees, is hosting this Beauty Project and The New York Society of Cosmetic Chemist (NYSCC) is the lead sponsor.

There is enormous potential in the cosmetic industry in Kenya. The cosmetic’s sector in Sub-Saharan Africa’s beauty and personal care market is valued at more than $10 billion and is growing rapidly. Organizations who will/have attended and/or sponsored these initiatives include: NYSCC, Acme Hardesty, Clorox Burt’s Bees, Chemyunion, Coptis, Croda, ecma, Gourmet Body Pastries, HAPPI, IFSCC, Jeen International, KOBO Products, Mehron Makeup, to name a few.

For details on supporting, sponsoring or joining ITIAH Angels for Learning and the Kenya mission, contact Melanie Mitchell at info@itiahangels.org.

About ITIAH Angels For Learning

The mission of ITIAH Angels For Learning is to transform children’s lives by providing educational tools to impoverished communities to foster readiness to learn. The organization’s operations are rooted in action that include mission trips and projects around the globe. These initiatives facilitate the ability to obtain such materials and provide them to schools and students in underserved communities. By making these materials available, it will aid student’s well-being and encourage learning so that students can reach their fullest potential. Visit www.itiahangels.org for complete details; to donate to the organization: http://itiahangels.org/donate-paypal/.



