Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Now Appeals to A Navy Veteran or Person with Asbestos Exposure Lung Cancer in Mississippi to Call to Talk With the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, January 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Mississippi to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 if they also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work. The $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma as they would be happy to discuss. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer could exceed a hundred thousand dollars as they would like to explain. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans lung Cancer Advocate says, "To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer that was caused by asbestos exposure we have endorsed the amazing lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste have decades worth of experience in assisting people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma with over a billion dollars in compensation results for people like this. For direct access to the attorneys at the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call 800-714-0303-anytime. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Mississippi a free service they call the list. The 'list' is designed to identify the how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Mississippi was exposed to asbestos. It is this incredibly important information that becomes the foundation for a financial compensation claim as they would like to discuss anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Mississippi US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, Tupelo or anywhere in Mississippi. https://Mississippi.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, workers at one of Mississippi’s numerous oil refineries, factory workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s.www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH's website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.