WSFS Bank Introduces Enhanced Website, Launches Zelle® and Pilots Highly-Personalized Messaging App as Initial Steps in Delivery Transformation

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), has introduced an enhanced website experience, launched Zelle, and kicked off a pilot for a highly-personalized messaging mobile application known as myWSFS, as the initial steps of the Bank’s Delivery Transformation. WSFS Bank’s Delivery Transformation is an action plan that kicked off earlier in 2019 in an effort to evaluate and upgrade its technology and digital solutions, with a focus on improving experiences for existing Customers, future Customers and Associates.



“We’re excited to introduce our upgraded website, launch Zelle, and begin piloting myWSFS as the beginning steps in our Delivery Transformation journey,” said Lisa Brubaker, Chief Technology Officer at WSFS. “These initiatives align with WSFS’ overall objectives of melding physical and digital delivery in a manner consistent with our brand and mission, We Stand For Service. We look forward to sharing more about our journey as we re-invest in technology, across the franchise, that will complement WSFS’ already compelling offerings, even further enhancing our Customer’s top-tier experience.”

Enhanced Website Launch

The launch of the new wsfsbank.com provides current and prospective WSFS Customers with an improved and more personal experience, including user-friendly navigation to help Customers find what they need fast, and offers greater locator search capabilities to provide more relevant results based on a user’s location. The new site features an enhanced content library with additional financial education resources, including WSFS iQ, an interactive, mobile-first financial education solution, delivering personalized financial tools and knowledge to consumers wherever they are.

Zelle Mobile Banking Integration

Zelle is now live, providing mobile banking consumers with a convenient method of sending and receiving money right within the WSFS Consumer Mobile Banking App, without compromising Customer’s safety or user experience.

The Zelle Network® includes banks and credit unions of all sizes. For more than 130-million consumers, Zelle is already available from the convenience of their mobile banking app, making digital payments a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks. Zelle allows for funds to be sent from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile number. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.

myWSFS Mobile Messaging App

Earlier this quarter, WSFS launched a pilot of myWSFS, a highly-personalized messaging application that securely connects WSFS Customers to their own live personal banker. The standalone app is staffed by real, local myWSFS bankers that are available to help Customers with their banking needs via secure text. Customers select the myWSFS banker of their choice, working so they work with the same individual each time to provide personalized advice and support with the convenience of digital access. myWSFS is available for WSFS Customers to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of September 30, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.2 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 127 offices located in Pennsylvania (56), Delaware (49), New Jersey (20), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

