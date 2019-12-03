Statement by IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva at the Conclusion of a Visit to Senegal

December 3, 2019

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), issued the following statement in Dakar today at the conclusion of her visit to Senegal:

“It has been a pleasure to be in Senegal on my first visit as IMF Managing Director to sub-Saharan Africa. I am grateful for the warm hospitality of the people of Senegal. I wish to thank President Macky Sall, Minister of Finance and Budget Abdoulaye Daouda Diallo, the Minister of Economy, Planning, and Cooperation Amadou Hott, and the Governor of the BCEAO Thiémoko Meyliet Koné for our constructive and fruitful discussions.

“I participated yesterday in the high-level conference on Sustainable Development and Sustainable Debt organized jointly by the Government of Senegal and the Fund, in partnership with the UNDP and the Cercle des Économistes. I had the honor to meet with the large number of African leaders who participated in the conference. During my visit, I also had the opportunity to engage with a broad range of Senegalese society, including members of civil society, women leaders, and representatives of the private sector. I was heartened to visit the Association of Senegalese Women Lawyers, which has demonstrated a deep commitment to supporting human rights of women and children by providing free legal advice across Senegal.

“I commended Senegal’s recent economic performance which has been impressive. Implementation of the Plan Senegal Emergent led to high growth rates with significant improvement in infrastructure, and the outlook for the Senegalese economy remains favorable. Further targeted reforms to improve the business environment will underpin private sector-led and inclusive growth and create opportunities for youth.

“At the conference on Sustainable Development and Sustainable Debt , we had excellent discussions about how to strike the right balance between supporting development and safeguarding debt sustainability. I am encouraged by the many ideas on how to accelerate domestic revenue mobilization, invest more efficiently, strengthen debt management, and facilitate private investment.

“The IMF looks forward to continuing its close cooperation with Senegal to foster prosperity and opportunities for all through our dialogue, policy advice, and technical assistance.”