Hoyer Statement on the Intelligence Committee's Report on the President's Abuse of Power

“The report released today by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence ought to alarm every American. In great detail it presents the unvarnished facts, as gathered from depositions and testimony from career public servants and Trump appointees, about President Trump’s effort to withhold critical military assistance and a White House meeting in order to extract assistance from the government of Ukraine in his 2020 re-election. In doing so, he betrayed the trust of the American people and the duty of his office. He abused the power of his office for ‘a domestic political errand’ at the expense of our national interests.

“The case against the President is clear; so is the responsibility of the House under our Constitution. Now, this process moves to the Judiciary Committee, and I urge its Members to consider the same question posed to their colleagues on the Intelligence Committee: was this act of bribery acceptable behavior for a President of the United States, and is it ever permissible for a president to solicit foreign help in an election. As this process moves forward, the House will perform its duty and follow the evidence where it leads.”