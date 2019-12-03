Republic Bank Returns to Haddonfield for Small Business Saturday Celebration

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRBK), the parent company of Republic Bank , celebrated Small Business Saturday by honoring two valued small business customers. On November 30th, Republic Bank selected Haddonfield Running Company and Sweet T’s Bakeshop , two local mainstays in Haddonfield, NJ, to support on their busiest shopping day of the year.



On a day that last year saw 104 million shoppers spend a record high of $17.8 billion at small businesses across the country, Republic Bank again demonstrated its commitment to small businesses by surprising and delighting shoppers at both stores with its festive street team, friendly mascot R Dog and free gift cards. The street team generated buzz around the stores and encouraged shoppers to make purchases with complimentary gift cards. Republic Bank also gave out invitations to its "Worth the Switch" program, which provides new customers with a $20 bonus when they open a free checking or savings account.

“At Republic Bank, we pride ourselves on supporting small businesses, not just on this special day, but every single day of the year,” said Harry Madonna, CEO of Republic Bank. “In its fifth year, our Small Business Saturday celebration has become a highly anticipated annual event for our employees, customers and the Haddonfield community.”

Located at 121 Kings Highway East, Haddonfield Running Company has been the go-to resource for South Jersey runners since its opening in 1997. Sweet T’s Bakeshop, owned by sisters Chrissy and Toni Walton, specializes in baked goods made from fresh and local ingredients, and is situated at 14 Kings Court.

“When your bank knows you by name, you know they’re doing something right, “said Dave Walsh, owner of Haddonfield Running Company. “As a small business owner with a busy schedule, I appreciate that Republic Bank is open late and on Sundays. Whenever I can, I refer other small business owners in the area to Republic because I have been so satisfied with my experience working with their fantastic team over the past several years.”

Sweet T’s Bakeshop owner Toni Walton commented, “We are beyond grateful for all of the support the personable staff at Republic Bank has provided us since we switched from TD Bank six months ago. They check on us at least once a week and did everything they could do ensure that the transition process was smooth and easy. They even helped us set up a new credit card machine, which has been instrumental in improving the customer payment process.”

Building on the momentum of its aggressive growth plan, referred to as "The Power of Red is Back," Republic Bank continues to rapidly expand its footprint throughout Philadelphia, Southern New Jersey and New York City. With 29 convenient locations, Republic Bank stores are open seven days a week, 361 days a year, with extended lobby and drive-thru hours, providing customers with the longest hours of any bank in the area. The bank also offers absolutely free checking, free coin counting, ATM/Debit cards and credit cards issued on the spot and access to more than 55,000 surcharge free ATMs worldwide via the Allpoint network.

About Republic Bank

Republic Bank is the operating name for Republic First Bank. Republic First Bank is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank, whose deposits are insured up to the applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). The Bank provides diversified financial products through its 29 offices located in Atlantic, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties in New Jersey; Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania and New York County in New York. The bank also offers a wide range of residential mortgage products through its mortgage division, Oak Mortgage Company. For more information about Republic Bank, please visit www.myrepublicbank.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. ("the Company") may from time to time make written or oral "forward-looking statements", including statements contained in this release and in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. These factors include competition, timing, credit risks of lending activities, changes in general economic conditions, price pressures on loan and deposit products, and other factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "may", "could", "should", "would", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All such statements are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company, except as may be required by applicable law or regulations.

SOURCE: Republic First Bancorp, Inc.

CONTACT

Kelli Sheatsley

ksheatsley@briancom.com

610-349-6910 (cell)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.