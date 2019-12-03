MoDeCH Incorporated Launches eCommerce Website To Supply And Support Downloadable SPICE Models For Analog Circuit Designers

/EIN News/ -- MoDeCH launches its powerful “Model On! Search” site with over 72,000 SPICE models to the American market.



TOKYO, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoDeCH Inc., a company dedicated to delivering modeling services to PCB and semiconductor designers, today launched its English language eCommerce site, “ Model On! Search .” Previously available only in Japan, Model On! Search was developed over the past 15 years based on various proprietary modeling technologies for the analog, high speed digital, and power electronics markets.

“Model On! Search provides access to design and simulation models in a single, centralized online site so analog designers can obtain the necessary device models individually and on-demand and speed their design process,” said Masanori Shimasue, CEO of MoDeCH Inc. “Offering the industry’s leading model download site for analog simulations enables customers that are increasingly dependent on simulations performed using PSpice and LTspice to make design decisions based on detailed, accurate information.”

Key features of the Model On! Search include:

Access to the world’s largest analog simulation library with over 72,000 SPICE models including transistors, passive components, and integrated circuits. The site includes both free and fee based models, which are searched easily and individually downloaded.

Models consist of MoDeCH proprietary models and re-distributed models from device manufacturers. Vendor supplied models are provided as a service for MoDeCH customers and the accuracy and quality of the models is based on what is provided by each supplier. The accuracy and quality of MoDeCH models are based on the company’s own technology and are extracted using a proprietary method with documentation in each data sheet.

SPICE models such as power management ICs that are often unavailable and or have incomplete specifications. MoDeCH defines its own topology from data sheets and delivers the block diagram, timing charts and electrical characteristics using our original libraries and modeling technology.

To access the Model On! Search, go to ec-model-on-search@modech.co.jp

MoDeCH has more than 100 customers worldwide and delivers thousands of device models on an individual and a subscription basis. The company also provides custom device modeling services. Based on the technologies developed in its first decade, MoDeCH developed highly accurate on-board simulation models which have become crucial for accurate circuit simulation and first pass product designs. For more information: visit en.modech.com or send an email to info @modech.co.jp .

(30)

LTspice is a registered trademark of Analog Devices, Inc. and Pspice is a registered trademark of Cadence Design Systems, Inc.



