Strategy and Innovation Firm to Attend Athena Health Executive Forum at Harvard

Stonehill is pleased to announce their attendance at the exclusive Athena Health Executive Forum at Harvard Business School.

The creation of this health care incubator by Harvard and Athena Health is a tremendous opportunity for leaders in the health care space to discuss pivotal changes and impacts to the industry.” — Teddi R. Barber, Vice President of Stonehill

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill is pleased to announce their attendance at the exclusive Athena Health Executive Forum at Harvard Business School. Teddi R. Barber, Vice President of Health Care Strategy and Innovation at Stonehill, will join some of the nation’s leading Health Care Executives at Harvard Business School to discuss the industry, strategic drivers, and the injection of technology. Sponsored by Athena Health, this Executive Forum will serve as a rare opportunity for health care leaders to discuss key industry changes and their unique perspectives on where the future of health care lies.

The Athena Health Executive Forum is an unmatched strategic opportunity for health care leaders in the industry. A Harvard Business School Professor will facilitate this exclusive group of peers in an engaging yet intimate two-day forum. Attendees will explore how the health care landscape has evolved, aligning interests across all stakeholders it serves, and delve into pivotal issues of technology to set the stage for innovation and practical strategies to be put right to work. The Executive Forum will take place in Boston, MA from December 5-6, 2019.

As an advisor to health care organizations, Stonehill delivers a myriad of services and solutions to address care delivery models, revenue and growth modeling, business and clinical process improvement strategies, value chain optimization, information technology integration and organizational transformation – all with the overarching goal of improving the service, outcome and cost structure. Teddi R. Barber is a highly proficient strategist at Stonehill with a true catalyst for business disruption and igniting innovative change. Prior to joining Stonehill, Teddi served as part of the corporate management team for Shriners Hospitals for Children®, where she managed the organization’s largest division at its international headquarters.

“The creation of this health care incubator by Harvard Business School and Athena Health is a tremendous opportunity for leaders in the health care space to discuss pivotal changes and impacts to the industry and its immediate stakeholders” said Teddi R. Barber, Vice President at Stonehill. “As each of the attendees find themselves somewhere along the continuum of care, it will present a unique opportunity to share vantage points regarding strategic initiatives and approaches to transformational care.”

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. As recognized experts in Design Thinking, Business Intelligence, and organizational development, Stonehill helps companies to identify opportunities, create change, and accelerate growth. Stonehill’s teams consist of an innovative blend of creative, strategy, technology, and change management experts, giving us the ability to unite the functional silos of business in the common objective of creating differentiated customer experiences. Stonehill has been recognized by the US Chamber of Commerce as the Emerging Business of the Year, Great Agencies as one of the Top Business Intelligence Consultants in the United States, and CIO Review Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Performance Management Providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.