Vera Bradley Donates $136,000 to Blessings in a Backpack on Giving Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- FORT WAYNE, Ind., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, presented a donation of $136,000 to national non-profit organization, Blessings in a Backpack, on Giving Tuesday. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food for the millions of elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry.



Funds for this donation were raised through Vera Bradley’s back-to-school campaign to increase awareness for Blessings in a Backpack and its mission to end childhood hunger on the weekends. Vera Bradley invited customers to support the cause by making donations in its stores and on verabradley.com. Customers received a free Vera Bradley Mini Backpack Keychain with a minimum $10 donation. Vera Bradley’s in-store and online customer donations totaled $86,000. Vera Bradley then donated an additional $50,000.

“Philanthropy and connecting to the communities we serve are at the core of Vera Bradley’s culture, as is the belief that when we work together, we win,” said Robert Wallstrom, Chief Executive Officer of Vera Bradley. “We are proud to partner with this great organization to eradicate childhood hunger, and this Giving Tuesday, we’re happy to support Blessings in a Backpack in an even bigger way thanks to the generosity and compassion of our customers.”

Through Blessings in a Backpack, Vera Bradley also donated 50,000 backpacks to children in need throughout the United States during the 2019 back-to-school season. The Company hosted and supported backpack packing events, school carnivals and distribution events in eight different markets. Celebrity event appearances throughout the campaign included Grammy and Oscar-winning artist Jennifer Hudson, former NBA player and philanthropist Shaquille O’Neal, global superstar and philanthropist Jason Derulo, principal dancer of the American Ballet Theatre Misty Copeland, racing legend and NBC Sports motorsports analyst Dale Earnhardt, Jr. and his wife Amy, singer and songwriter Jordan Davis, singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina, and actor Bailee Madison.

“There are 13 million children in this country who are at risk of being affected by hunger. Right now, we serve more than 87,000,” Brooke Wiseman, Chief Executive Officer of Blessings in a Backpack, said. “For the second consecutive year in a row, Vera Bradley has helped to feed thousands of children while showing that the pattern of kindness never goes out of style.”

To find out how you can support Blessings in a Backpack, visit www.verabradley.com/blessings .

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY

Vera Bradley is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand’s innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors continue to inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace. Vera Bradley offers a multi-channel sales model as well as a focus on service and a high level of customer engagement. The Company’s commitment to bringing more beauty into women’s lives includes its dedication to breast cancer research through the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand that deeply resonates with its loyal consumer following. The Pura Vida brand has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

For more information about Vera Bradley, visit www.verabradley.com or follow the brand @VeraBradley on Twitter and Instagram.

ABOUT BLESSINGS IN A BACKPACK

Hunger has both short- and long-term negative effects on children's health and ability to succeed in school. Blessings in a Backpack mobilizes communities, individuals and resources to provide food on the weekends for elementary school children across America who might otherwise go hungry. Blessings in a Backpack will provide 3 million hunger-free weekends this school year for more than 87,000 kids in 45 states and Washington, D.C. Visit www.blessingsinabackpack.org to learn how you can end childhood hunger on the weekends in your community.

